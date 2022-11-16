Emi Martinez says Argentina 'obviously' stand chance of winning 2022 FIFA World Cup due to Lionel Messi's presence

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is confident of Argentina's chances of winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar due to the presence of Lionel Messi.

Martinez, like Messi, has been named in manager Lionel Scaloni's 26-man squad for the tournament. It is expected that either he or Geronimo Rulli will start in goal for La Albiceleste.

Speaking ahead of Argentina's opening World Cup game against Saudi Arabia on 22 November, Martinez told the Athletic:

"We have the greatest player in the world [Messi], so obviously we always have a chance of winning. We’re unbeaten in 35 games. We go there with confidence and with two titles. We can play and we can fight."

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Emi Martínez: “We have the greatest player in the world (Messi), so obviously we always have a chance of winning. We’re unbeaten in 35 games. We go there with confidence and with two titles. We can play and we can fight.” Emi Martínez: “We have the greatest player in the world (Messi), so obviously we always have a chance of winning. We’re unbeaten in 35 games. We go there with confidence and with two titles. We can play and we can fight.” @TheAthleticFC 🇦🇷 Emi Martínez: “We have the greatest player in the world (Messi), so obviously we always have a chance of winning. We’re unbeaten in 35 games. We go there with confidence and with two titles. We can play and we can fight.” @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/JN1NfbLduK

The two-time World Cup winners come into the tournament in terrific form and are on an unbeaten run of 35 matches. Their last loss came in the Copa America semi-final loss against Brazil by a 2-0 margin in July 2019.

They were unbeaten in their journey to winning the Copa America trophy last year and expect to lift the World Cup for the first time in 36 years. Lionel Messi and Co. have been handed a manageable group with fixtures against Mexico and Poland following their opening game of the tournament.

They are scheduled to take on UAE on Wednesday (16 November) in a friendly. A win here would take them closer to Italy's 37-game unbeaten record, which they set between October 2018 and October 2021.

Lionel Messi will undoubtedly be Scaloni's main weapon up front. The 35-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down at Paris Saint Germain (PSG), registering 12 goals and 14 assists in 19 games across competitions this season.

2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina could be Lionel Messi's last

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Lionel Messi: "I love football. Surely, I will work on something related to it. I have done it all my life. However, I don't think I will play for much longer." Lionel Messi: "I love football. Surely, I will work on something related to it. I have done it all my life. However, I don't think I will play for much longer." https://t.co/puBOU0FxFK

Speaking in an interview posted on the official CONMEBOL YouTube channel, Messi hinted that the 2022 FIFA World Cup could be his last appearance in the competition.

The Argentine has represented Argentina in every World Cup since 2006 but he may not have many years left in his playing career. Messi said (via Barca Universal):

"I love football. Surely, I will work on something related to it. I have done it all my life. However, I don't think I will play for much longer."

Messi has scored 90 goals for his country in 164 appearances across competitions. He has scored six times and has assisted five goals in his 19 FIFA World Cup appearances in the World Cup.

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

Poll : 0 votes