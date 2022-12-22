Emiliano Martinez labelled as ‘most hated Argentine’ in France after FIFA World Cup antics

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been dubbed the 'most hated Argentine' by the press in France, following his behavior in the FIFA World Cup final. As per the Mirror, French publications and politicians are not pleased with the shot-stopper's antics.

After receiving the Golden Glove award for his performance during the tournament, Martinez celebrated by making a rude gesture with the trophy, holding it over his crotch.

EuroFoot @eurofootcom Emiliano Martínez carried a baby toy with Mbappé's face on it during the victory parade in Argentina today! Emiliano Martínez carried a baby toy with Mbappé's face on it during the victory parade in Argentina today! 😳🇦🇷 https://t.co/hd6FmiaPb2

Martinez later explained that he made the gesture because French fans were booing him following Argentina's win. The 30-year-old said (via talkSPORT):

"I did it because the French booed me. Pride does not work with me."

The goalkeeper's explanation has not helped matters, as his antics have sparked a backlash in France.

French outlet TF1 has even dubbed Martinez the 'most hated Argentine'. Meanwhile, French congressman Karl Olive noted that the award should be taken from Martinez because of his behavior.

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide Emiliano Martinez is that guy who's loved by Argentina fans but hated by everybody else 🤣 Emiliano Martinez is that guy who's loved by Argentina fans but hated by everybody else 🤣 https://t.co/UeRSU0yZUW

TF1 referred to Martinez as an 'agitator who has become his own caricature' while L'Equipe labeled him as a 'specialist in provocation' and a 'born provocateur'.

Martinez also mocked Kylian Mbappe in the dressing room after the game by calling for a minute of silence for the Frenchman.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper went on to ridicule the forward during Argentina's FIFA World Cup trophy celebrations in Buenos Aires. He held a baby doll with Mbappe's face on it while standing next to Lionel Messi.

Former France defender Adil Rami slams Martinez following FIFA World Cup antics

Former France defender Adil Rami has admitted that Martinez is the 'most hated man in football' and claimed that Argentina took more pleasure from beating Mbappe than winning the World Cup.

Rami even posted a picture of Martinez on his Instagram stories (via Get France Football), captioning the post:

"The biggest son of a (b****) in football. The most hated man."

Rami also stated that Morocco's Yassine Bounou should have won the Golden Glove award. The Sevilla goalie conceded three fewer goals than his Argentine counterpart and kept as many clean sheets despite playing one game less.

Adil Rami went on to express his support for Kylian Mbappe in other posts. He stated that the PSG forward 'traumatized' the Argentines so much, they were more focused on celebrating their victory over him than winning the FIFA World Cup.

