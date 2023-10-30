Emiliano Martinez wins Yashin Trophy award for 2023 after guiding Argentina to World Cup glory 

Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez has won the Yashin Trophy at the Ballon d'Or gala. The Argentine got the award for the best goalkeeper after his impressive performance at the FIFA World Cup.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper kept three clean sheets at the tournament in Qatar to help his side win the trophy. He also made a stunning save in the final seconds of extra time in the final against France to deny Randal Kolo Muani. He went on to save Kingsley Coman's penalty in the shootout.

The Argentine was booed by the audience at the Ballon d'Or as they were French supporters. Didier Drogba was quick to request silence and respect for the goalkeeper from the fans as he made his way to the stage to collect his trophy. The Chelsea legend surprised Martinez by bringing his father to present the Aston Villa star with the trophy.

Emiliano Martinez is the fourth goalkeeper to win the award

Emiliano Martinez became the fourth goalkeeper to win the award. The award, which was made in honor of the only goalkeeper ever to win the Ballon d'Or—Lev Yashin in 1963—is awarded to the best goalkeeper of the year.

Liverpool's Alisson Becker, Paris Saint-Germain's Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois are the other recipients of the prestigious award. Although the trophy has been awarded since 2019, it wasn't given out in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Martinez's exploits with his nation should not overshadow his club performances. Aston Villa are in fifth place on the Premier League points table, and the Argentine has had a role to play in their progress under Unai Emery.

He is clearly not the best goalkeeper at club level, with the likes of Alisson and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen clearly better than him. However, he made an immense contribution to La Albiceleste winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup.