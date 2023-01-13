Emir of Qatar’s cousin drops bombshell claim on Lionel Messi’s PSG future amid talk of interest from Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia

Emir of Qatar's cousin, Tamim bin Hamad Al Zani, has claimed that Lionel Messi will either renew with Paris Saint-Germain [PSG] or move to Saudi Arabia with Al Hilal in the summer.

He was quizzed about the future of the Argentine when he claimed that the forward had two options on his table. He simply replied to InfoBae:

"At PSG, but maybe in Saudi Arabia"

Al Zani has effectively ruled out a return to Barcelona or a move to Major League Soccer with Inter Miami CF. Messi's contract at the Ligue1 side expires at the end of the season, but the club has an option to extend the deal by another season.

They are confident of getting the deal done, with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi claiming that the Argentine was happy in Paris. He told Sky Sports during the FIFA World Cup:

"Definitely. He's very happy, you can see that with the national team. If a player's not happy you will see their performance not good for the national team. He performed fantastic this season for us, he's scored a lot of goals and assists for the national team and for the club."

Reports of Al Hilal's interest in Messi emerged on Thursday and Jorge Messi is reportedly in Riyadh to discuss the contract with the Saudi Arabian side.

PSG, Barcelona or Al Hilal for Lionel Messi next season?

PSG are confident of keeping Lionel Messi at the club next season. However, they now have competition from Al Hilal, who are reportedly willing to offer €300 million per season to the Argentine.

Racing driver Nasser Al-Attiyah backed the former Barcelona star to move to Saudi Arabia and said:

"It's difficult for Messi to go back to Barcelona after PSG. PSG are a rich club and they have a clear plan. What I think now is that an Arabian club will, in a few months, sign Messi. And I can tell you which one: I'm sure he'll go to Al-Hilal."

However, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is still keen on getting their former player back at Camp Nou. He told CBS Sports earlier this season:

"The end of Leo [Lionel Messi] at Barcelona was not the best. It was a difficult time. We had to take a decision and put the club above the best player in our history. But I think we have to work now to have Messi end his career back wearing the shirt of Barcelona being applauded on every field that he plays. We will do our best to give him the ending he deserves."

Lionel Messi is yet to make a decision on his future and could delay it until it the end of the season.

