Emir of Qatar wants Zinedine Zidane and Arsene Wenger union at PSG: Reports 

The Emir of Qatar has revealed his urge to have former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and his fellow Frenchman Zinedine Zidane work together at PSG.

The Emir made attempts to bring Arsene Wenger to Paris after he left Arsenal in 2018. Although this couldn't happen then, the Qatari leader is still hopeful of getting Wenger's services to manage Paris Saint-Germain.

The leader of Qatar is offering to Arsene Wenger to work with Zinedine Zidane. The former Real Madrid coach admires the former Arsenal manager a lot and might help him take the job.

Arsene Wenger has himself accepted that he could have taken the job of managing the French club during his time at Arsenal. In the documentary film, Arsene Wenger- The Invincible, the Frenchman himself said:

“I could have gone to the French national team. The English national team even two or three times. I could have gone to Real Madrid twice. I could have gone to Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, and even Manchester United. "

Arsene Wenger's chances of joining a club as manager looked less likely to happen after he left Arsenal, a club he had been managing since 1996.

However, we could see the 72-year-old Frenchman return to a managerial role. He had spent a three-year-long hiatus as Director of World Football Development at FIFA.

Paris Saint-Germain are not performing to the mark they are expected to with such a star-studded line-up. They boast some of the best players in the world and a successful young manager, Mauricio Pochettino.

The French club have managed to poach one of the greatest players of all time, Lionel Messi from Barcelona. But the Argentine is yet to showcase his mastery in Ligue 1.

PSG have also tried to beef up their defensive capabilities after getting the services of former Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos. Though he has remained injured since his arrival in Paris and has just now begun to make his way back.

Zinedine Zidane can help PSG clinch the European glory

Zinedine Zidane has helped Real Madrid win three Champions League titles in a row from 2016 to 2018. He has experience managing big teams with multiple superstars in them and delivering on the expected lines.

Zinedine Zidane's success at Real Madrid came from his brilliant utilization of bench strength. He made sure his key players remained fit for the big matches. The Frenchman can arguably do a better job than Mauricio Pochettino in managing Paris Saint-Germain in this regard. It would not be surprising if the Qatari leaders are trying to persuade him to come to Paris.

Zinedine Zidane's decision could become easier and more lucrative. This is if Arsene Wenger agrees to sign up for the sporting director job at Paris Saint-Germain.

