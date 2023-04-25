Emmanuel Adebayor explains the key difference between Erling Haaland and Sergio Aguero at Manchester City

Former Manchester City striker Emmanuel Adebayor has claimed that Erling Haaland is more physical as a striker than Sergio Aguero was at the Etihad. He believes the Norwegian has done better in helping the team in build-up than the Argentine.

Haaland has been a key figure for City since his move from Borussia Dortmund last summer. He has helped the side reach the final of the FA Cup and also the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League.

Aguero, on the other hand, is a Manchester City legend. He scored 260 goals in 390 games for the team, winning five Premier League titles in the process.

Ahead of the crucial Manchester City vs Arsenal clash on Wednesday, April 26, Adebayor explained the difference between the two lethal strikers. He said:

"I see Haaland as more robust, tougher in tackles and more assertive, while Aguero was a bit colder in one-on-one situations with the opposing keeper."

"His stats are really remarkable" - Sergio Aguero heaped praise on Manchester City star Erling Haaland

In December 2022, Sergio Aguero backed Erling Haaland to break the Premier League record for most goals in a season. At the time, Haaland had 18 goals in the league.

Aguero said:

"Look at the stats right now – he's scored 18 Premier League goals in the first stage of the League so far, and the highest in a single season is 34. If he keeps at it, he'll surely be able to clear this mark."

The former Manchester City striker added:

"I think Haaland is maintaining form with his performance in other clubs – and that form is all about scoring. His stats are really remarkable. He's kept his stride for City and there's an additional merit to being able to do it in the Premier League, which is a whole different type of game. And on his first season as well!"

Aguero continued:

"He combines a great athletic capacity with raw power – an unusual combination. And he never loses sight of the goalposts – some games, he barely gets the ball, but the few times he does, he scores. There's also the fact that a team like City is well-suited to allow him to create many scoring opportunities for him."

Alan Shearer are joint holders of the Premier League record with 34 goals in a season (although they achieved the feat when the league season comprised of 42 games).

Haaland has 32 goals in this ongoing league campaign and with eight games remaining in the season, is on course to shatter the record.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes