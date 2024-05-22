Emmanuel Adebayor explains why Real Madrid star deserves 2024 Ballon d’Or ahead of Kylian Mbappe

Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor believes Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior deserves the 2024 Ballon d'Or ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham. Adebayor has been left in awe of the Brazilian winger's recent performances.

Vinicius has been in extraordinary form for Los Blancos this season, scoring 23 goals and providing 11 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions. His five goals and assists each in the Champions League have helped Madrid reach the final.

With Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe out of the tournament after Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) semi-final exit, Vini Jr. and Jude Bellingham seem favorites for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

The Englishman is enjoying a stellar debut campaign at Real Madrid, contributing 23 goals and 12 assists as a midfielder in all competitions. Adebayor has named Vinicius as his favorite for the award while acknowledging his opinion could change later.

When asked about the race for the 2024 Ballon d'Or, he said in an interview with Marca:

"I love Mbappé. I am very close to the family, but what Vinicius is doing now is simply incredible. Jude Bellingham did it for several months, but now Vinicius."

He added:

"If you ask me today I would tell you that I am going with Vinicius, but this today, tomorrow everything can change. Obviously if you see how Real Madrid is playing now, because of what they have been through and what they have learned from it, he is the big favorite. His mentality of never giving up regardless of the situation, continuing to fight for the result, that's what he's been doing for several years."

While Mbappe couldn't help PSG beat Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals, the Frenchman has racked up the numbers this season. He has contributed 44 goals and 10 assists in all competitions this term.

Robert Lewandowski's response when asked whether Real Madrid will be 'scary' with Kylian Mbappe next season

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski insists that he doesn't fear the prospect of facing Real Madrid if Kylian Mbappe joins them this summer.

The France international's PSG contract expires in June and he has confirmed that he will not extend. Mbappe has bid farewell to PSG fans and multiple reports suggest that his next destination is the Spanish capital.

The Blaugrana are second in the league table, 12 points behind Madrid, who have secured their record 36th league title this term with just one game left to go. When asked about the threat of Carlo Ancelotti's side potentially being reinforced with Mbappe next season, Lewandowski said (via GOAL):

"It's not official yet, but it seems that all roads lead to Real Madrid. Fear? No, of course, he is an incredible player and if he goes to Real Madrid, it will be a very strong team. But our mentality has to be that no matter how good players you have if we are a team and work together, we can beat you."