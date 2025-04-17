Emmanuel Eboue tells Amad Diallo what he must get rid of to become like Cristiano Ronaldo and fulfill potential at Manchester United

Emmanuel Eboue claimed that Manchester United star Amad Diallo should get rid of frequent injuries to emulate the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo's success at the club. The Portuguese talisman is often considered among the greatest Red Devils legends of all time, having played for them in two separate stints.

Cristiano Ronaldo's first stint at Manchester United (2003-2009) under Sir Alex Ferguson featured some of the biggest successes in his career. In his massively successful 2007-08 season, he won his first UEFA Champions League title, first Ballon d'Or, and the European Golden Boot (31 goals) for his performance. He also won three Premier League titles with the club, among other trophies.

Ronaldo left Manchester United to sign for Real Madrid in 2009. He returned to his boyhood side for a brief stint between 2021 and 2022. His contract was mutually terminated in 2022 after an alleged fallout with then-coach Erik ten Hag. Across both stints, Cristiano Ronaldo contributed 145 goals and 64 assists in 346 outings across competitions.

In an interview with MyBettingSites.co.uk (h/t GOAL), Emmanuel Eboue advised rising Manchester United prodigy Amad Diallo to follow Cristiano Ronaldo's example to reach his full potential at the club. He said:

"I love Amad, he’s like a younger brother to me. He’s a very good player, but his problem is that he picks up too many injuries. As a young footballer you need to be available every week, but with Amad it’s often one or two good months, then he’s out again.

He added:

He’s still very young, but if he wants to become a top player, he needs to be incredibly strong. When I watched Cristiano Ronaldo, it was rare to see him injured. He looked after himself and worked unbelievably hard - and he’s still doing that now, even at 40."

Amad Diallo has been out since February this year due to an ankle injury. The 22-year-old was impressive for Manchester United in the first half of this season, contributing nine goals and eight assists in 36 outings across competitions.

When Manchester United star Amad Diallo apologized to fans for preferring Lionel Messi over club legend Cristiano Ronaldo

In a December 2024 interview with Sky Sports, Amad Diallo played a 'this or that' game involving some of his chosen players. In the final round of the game, he was asked the obvious question of choosing between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Diallo timidly chose the Argentine talisman over his club legend and apologized to Manchester United fans for the same.

"Sorry guys, Messi," he said.

In the same interview, Amad Diallo also named Lionel Messi as his idol and said (via talkSPORT):

"Messi has always been my idol because he is left-footed like me. I want to do some things like Messi. I like Messi, how he plays."

Diallo was briefly teammates with Ronaldo during his second stint at Old Trafford (2021-22). However, they never shared the pitch as he was out on loan to Rangers and Sunderland at that time.

