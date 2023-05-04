Emmanuel Petit claims Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have 'nothing left to prove' as they near the end of their careers

Emmanuel Petit has claimed that legendary duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have nothing left to prove as they enter the twilight of their careers.

Ronaldo, 38, and Messi, 35, have dominated world football over the course of the past two decades. The iconic duo have two trophy cabinets glistening with accomplishments.

However, both have come in for criticism recently due to their career decisions. Many have argued that Cristiano Ronaldo wrongfully chose to head to the Saudi Pro League to join Al Nassr in January.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has drawn the ire of supporters for opting not to sign an extension with PSG. The Argentine great is being linked with moves to the MLS and the Saudi Pro League.

Petit has defended the duo by claiming that they should be allowed to make whatever decision suits them. He told French outlet Rothen s'enflamme:

"Messi and Ronaldo have lit up football for 20 years. You can't tell these players what to do at the end of their career when they have nothing left to prove."

Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Al Nassr is uncertain as he has reportedly decided he wants to leave Saudi Arabia. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is claimed to have offered him a non-playing role back at his former club.

Meanwhile, Messi is heading out of PSG in unceremonious circumstances after making an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia this past week. He has been slapped with a two-week suspension by the club for the visit to the Middle East.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has also been linked with a return to Barcelona. However, the Blaugrana's financial complications are proving a stumbling block in the potential reunion.

It cannot be argued that Ronaldo and Messi will go down as two of the greatest players in football history. They have made the sport their own and continue to turn back the years despite coming into the latter stages of their careers.

Ronaldo has bagged an astounding 713 goals and 225 assists in 964 club games. He has won titles in England, Spain, and Italy, five UEFA Champions League trophies, and five Ballons d'Or.

Meanwhile, Messi won the FIFA World Cup last year with Argentina. He has also managed a remarkable 709 goals and 338 assists in 871 club matches. The Argentine has won 10 La Liga titles, the Ligue 1 title, and four Champions League trophies. He also has seven Ballons d'Or to his name.

Lionel Messi in talks to dwarf Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr deal and join rivals Al Hilal

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's rivalry could ensue in Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Messi is leaving PSG at the end of the season, a decision that has led to volatile protestations from ultras. Videos have surfaced online of Parisian supporters outside the club's headquarters chanting against the Argentine great.

The question now turns to which club Messi will join once he departs the Parc des Princes. The Daily Telegraph reports that the Saudi Arabian government is putting together the most lucrative salary offer in football history for the iconic forward.

They have held talks with Lionel Messi's father over a deal to bring the Argentine to the Saudi Pro League. The entire package could be worth €400 million annually and would trump Cristiano Ronaldo's €200 million deal with Al Nassr.

Al Hilal are the side looking to bring Messi to the Middle East and in doing so would reignite his rivalry with Ronaldo. They are also Al Nassr's rivals which only further creates more excitement for Saudi Arabian football.

