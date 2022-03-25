Emmanuel Petit predicts result of Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League clash

Chelsea and Real Madrid are set to lock horns in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. Ahead of the highly anticipated clash, former Blues star Emmanuel Petit has backed the holders to edge past their La Liga counterparts.

It goes without mentioning that Chelsea appear to be in better shape heading into the first leg of the tie at Stamford Bridge on April 6. The Pensioners have won their last six games across competitions and will look to continue that against the La Liga leaders.

Madrid, meanwhile, are low on morale after a 4-0 humiliation at home against Barcelona in the El Clasico last weekend. Petit believes that result shows the Blues could get the better of the Blancos in the quarter-finals.

“Of course they can," the Frenchman told Lord Ping when asked if Chelsea can beat Real Madrid in the tie, as quoted by Metro. “Did you watch the El Clasico? I was at the game (against PSG), and it appeared PSG were the better team in both games and should have scored at least five or six goals," he added.

Petit continued:

“This is exactly what Barcelona did – and when you look at Chelsea, they have so many players who can hurt you in their team. “I know it’s Real Madrid and the history of the club, but I’m pretty sure that Chelsea will go through."

Can Real Madrid dump out holders Chelsea from the UEFA Champions League?

An epic clash awaits in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals this term.

Chelsea and Madrid met in the semi-finals of last season's UEFA Champions League, with the Blues coming out on top with a 3-1 aggregate victory. Los Blancos now have the opportunity to exact retribution for that loss. Can they dump out the holders from the competition?

How they approach the first leg of the tie could go a long way in determining if they reach the last eight at the Blues' expense. If Carlo Ancelotti's men secures a victory at Stamford Bridge, the 13-time winners will fancy their chances of completing the job at the Santiago Bernabeu six days later.

