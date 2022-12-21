Emmanuel Petit reveals what he told 'miserable' Chelsea star before 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit has revealed that he tried to motivate out-of-favor Blues star Hakim Ziyech ahead of the recently concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup, which took place in Qatar.

Ziyech, 29, has failed to nail down a first-team spot at Chelsea since arriving from Ajax for £36 million in 2020. However, he has helped the west London outfit lift three trophies, including the UEFA Champions League crown.

A left-footed set-piece specialist, the 50-cap Morocco international has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge. Prior to his standout 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign, Ziyech started just once in nine appearances across competitions for the Blues in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

Premier League @premierleague



#FIFAWorldCup Hakim Ziyech is capable of producing the sublime Hakim Ziyech is capable of producing the sublime 🇲🇦#FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/g6YT7MhVzn

Speaking to Mega Casino, Petit opened up about his interaction with Ziyech earlier in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He said:

"When Arsenal beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge before the World Cup [in early November], I was working on French television and was on the pitch when I saw Hakim Ziyech running on his own. During a break from filming, I said to him: 'Hakim, I don't recognize you. Where is the player we know?'"

Recollecting his words, the 1998 FIFA World Cup winner added:

"'Are you going to stay like this forever, sitting on the bench with terrible body language? You look so miserable. You need to come back to the player we saw at Ajax. You're a world-class player, you need your confidence back. Do yourself a favor and fight.'"

Petit, who also plied his trade at Arsenal, concluded:

"'Don't accept the critics' reality. So many people have criticized you, you need to fight and show some pride. That is the definition of a sportsman. Show some more respect for yourself and don't accept this situation. Fight.' He had a difficult relationship with Morocco but then everything went right at the World Cup."

Ziyech, who has been linked with AC Milan for quite a while, guided Morocco to a historic fourth-place finish at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He registered one goal and one assist in seven games at the tournament.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Morocco can be so proud of their World Cup. Bono outstanding as both keeper & leader. Captain Romain Saiss solid at the back. Achraf Hakimi the heartbeat of the team. Hakim Ziyech brilliant all tournament. & Sofyan Amrabat & Azzedine Ounahi two of the top midfielders in Qatar. Morocco can be so proud of their World Cup. Bono outstanding as both keeper & leader. Captain Romain Saiss solid at the back. Achraf Hakimi the heartbeat of the team. Hakim Ziyech brilliant all tournament. & Sofyan Amrabat & Azzedine Ounahi two of the top midfielders in Qatar.👏 https://t.co/PHMQ6nmrfH

Chelsea set to battle it out with Real Madrid for 2022 FIFA World Cup star: Reports

As per MARCA, Real Madrid are interested in roping in RB Leipzig defender and Chelsea target Josko Gvardiol.

The Croatian, 20, has established himself as one of the choicest defensive prospects in the world over the past two seasons. Since joining Leipzig from Dinamo Zagreb for £14 million in the summer of 2020, Gvardiol has registered three goals and four assists in 65 games across competitions.

A left-footed centre-back renowned for his pace and positioning, the centre-back has seen his stock rise after guiding his nation to a third-place finish at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Gvardiol is currently valued in the region of £90 million.

Poll : 0 votes