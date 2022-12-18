Emmanuel Petit says scoring in a FIFA World Cup final is not better than s*x ahead of France-Argentina clash

France and Argentina are set to face off in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. Nerves on both sides are likely to remain tense ahead of the game, but former international Emmanuel Petit has good news for the players. The former Barcelona star, who once played for France, has stated that scoring in the final is better than sex.

Speaking to CasinoEnLigne.ca, the former defensive midfielder when asked if scoring a goal in the World Cup final was the best feeling in life said:

"Well, we’re not supposed to play football when we’re put on this Earth, but we are supposed to reproduce so…

"I try to find the same feeling of scoring in a World Cup final in my private life, and to be honest, when my daughters were born I felt the same thing. I was in the right place, I was proud of it, like I did something good. Something you can remember and be proud of."

Petit continued:

"And scoring in a World Cup, especially a final, the last goal of the game in front of your own fans and family - it changes your life forever. It changed my teammates’ lives as well, and when you have the chance to win the World Cup you touch every single heart in your country, even those not interested in football."

The former France midfielder also revealed to the Argentina players, none of whom have won the World Cup:

"You can win Champions Leagues with your club, and you will touch the fans of the club, but you won’t touch the population. If you win with your country you’re not a footballer anymore, you’re a citizen, an ambassador of your country.

"You are a representative and you want to give the best to the world which means if you have the chance to win something with your country, trust me this is different."

All eyes are on Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi as France and Argentina go head-to-head at the FIFA World Cup final

France are looking to defend their crown with and win consecutive FIFA World Cups. On the other hand, Argentina are intent on winning their first trophy in over three decades. However, it is likely to be a tight affair, with both sides currently in strong form.

All eyes will be on Paris-Saint Germain teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, both of whom have been among the best players in the tournament. Mbappe has notably scored in the FIFA World Cup final before, having guided Les Blues to a win over Croatia in 2018. He will be hoping to repeat a similar feat once more.

