Emmanuel Petit urges Chelsea to not make 'stupid' decision and keep Liverpool-linked star at the club

Former France international Emmanuel Petit has urged Chelsea to keep Mason Mount at Stamford Bridge amid reported links to Liverpool.

According to GiveMeSport, Liverpool face competition from Manchester City and Manchester United for the 36-cap England international. Mount could enter the final 12 months of his contract at the end of the season.

The club have been in talks with him over a new deal for a while, but are yet to reach a breakthrough. This could offer Liverpool and the two Manchester-based giants the chance to make a summer move for Mount.

Chelsea will know that he can leave for nothing at the end of next season if it becomes clear that he doesn't want to renew his deal. However, Petit, who played for the Blues between 2001 and 2004, has urged his former club to retain Mount.

🟨 Mason Mount now has more bookings (4) than goals (3) this season…

He told PremierLeagueOdds (h/t Football.London):

"Chelsea should try their best to keep Mount. I know he’s been linked with some big clubs, but taking away this season, he has been remarkable and he’s grown up with the club.

The former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder added:

"He was developing into a brilliant midfield player, with goals and assists, and I think this year has been a transition year for Chelsea - so don’t put everything in a rubbish bin.

Petit concluded:

"He’s one of the last English players in the dressing room, too, which is very important for the fans. Chelsea should not make a stupid decision to sell Mount, he should stay at Chelsea."

His uncertain future in SW6 hasn't affected his first-team status under manager Graham Potter. Mount has registered three goals and six assists in 32 games across competitions this campaign.

Liverpool keeping an eye on 31-year-old Chelsea superstar

N'Golo Kante may have made just two league appearances this season due to injury, but he is still one of the world's finest midfielders on his day.

#CFC



Graham Potter: "It's great to see Kanté back on the training pitch, he's doing the first part of the warmup. So still a bit to go yet". "It's fantastic to have him back. What he brings to the team… his energy, qualities, intelligence. He's a fantastic player".

Liverpool seem to be aware of this. According to Football Insider, they are monitoring Kante's contract situation at Stamford Bridge. He could leave as a free agent this summer.

He has apparently been offered a one-year extension with an option for another year. The revised wage is believed to be highly incentivized with bonuses as per the club's new salary structure.

The 31-year-old's injury issues have been well documented and he has lost a yard or two of pace in recent seasons. Liverpool have struggled with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita mainly due to their fitness issues.

Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson (32), Thiago Alcantara (31) and James Milner (37) are in their 30s. Hence, instead of Kante, targeting a younger midfielder with a better fitness record would make more sense for the Reds.

