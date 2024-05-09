Emmanuel Petit urges Chelsea to snub move for Victor Osimhen or Alexander Isak due to summer signing's recent form

Emmanuel Petit has urged Chelsea to stay away from Victor Osimhen and Alexander Isak. He believes that the Blues are better off with Nicolas Jackson and should stick with the Senegal star.

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport, Petit claimed that Jackson was improving at Stamford Bridge and is confident that the striker will score 30 goals next season. He believes that the forward should remain at the club's #9 and said:

"Individually, several players have improved for Chelsea in recent games and Jackson is one of them. More players need to improve, though, and then he will get even better. I'm confident he will score more goals when they get better collectively and so far he's had a good first season. If they keep Pochettino he will only get better. I'm confident he can score 30 goals next season."

He added:

"Chelsea do not need Osimhen or Isak. We all know about the No.9 curse at Chełsea and in the last couple of months, we've seen what Jackson can do. There's no need to put more pressure on him by signing someone like Isak on his back.

"You need competition in every position, but when you have someone like Jackson starting to emerge, don't put pressure on him and let him explode.' For me, if I'm Chełsea, I'm not buying Isak as Jackson is already beginning to flourish."

Jackson arrived from Villarreal last summer and has scored 13 goals in his first Premier League campaign and has three matches remaining. He has scored as many goals as Chelsea's top scorers in the league last season - Kai Havertz (7) and Raheem Sterling (6) combined.

Chelsea star vows to convert more chances next season

Nicolas Jackson was talking to Sky Sports earlier this season and admitted that he was missing a few too many chances. He claimed that the aim is now to convert more and said:

"I think I should have scored more with the chances I missed. It's good, but not what I wanted to be when I came - to play Champions League next season. Everything happens for a reason and we try to fight next year."

Jackson has missed 22 big chances in the league this season – only Darwin Nunez (27) and Erling Haaland (32) have missed more.