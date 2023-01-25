"Emotions flare up" - Erik ten Hag responds to claims of a rift between Manchester United star Antony and his teammate 

Manager Erik ten Hag has doused any claims of a rift between Manchester United teammates Antony and Bruno Fernandes.

The pair were seen exchanging some colorful words in their team's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on 18 January. The Reds were 1-0 up when Antony misplaced a pass that went out for a goal kick.

Fernandes didn't like it and had a go at the Brazil international. The latter responded with a pejorative remark of his own. The Red Devils went on to draw the game after Michael Olise scored a sumptuous free kick in second-half stoppage time.

Ten Hag was recently asked if there was a rift between Antony and Fernandes. Speaking at his pre-match press conference before Manchester United's EFL Cup clash against Nottingham Forest on 25 January, he replied (h/t Metro):

B/R Football @brfootball ANTONY SCORES ON HIS MAN UTD DEBUT ANTONY SCORES ON HIS MAN UTD DEBUT ♨️ https://t.co/dxZPDmpb91

"I think that can happen. They are both players who play with the heart and, when they bring that in the game, they are on their best so it’s always a kind of balance.

"And always between players, sometimes emotions flare up but I think, in the second moment, they are already good with each other so that is not a problem. I think definitely the players are not frustrated with him."

Fernandes has been lauded by critics for carrying out the duties of a captain with aplomb. The armband rests with the Portugal international for the majority of the time, with de facto captain Harry Maguire no longer a first-team regular.

Antony, meanwhile, has been criticized for his lack of contribution up front. Signed for a fee of £84 million last summer, he scored in his first three Premier League matches for the club.

However, he has neither scored nor assisted in Manchester United's past eight league games.

Manchester United boss chimes in on Antony's recent struggles

With the fee Manchester United have paid for Antony, they would certainly expect a tangible impact from the winger up front.

He has failed to do that thus far. Manager Erik ten Hag has also gone on to claim that the 22-year-old has space for improvement.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



Should Man United be looking for more from their €100m man? Goalkeepers Alisson (1) and Ederson (1) have more league assists than Antony this season (0).Should Man United be looking for more from their €100m man? Goalkeepers Alisson (1) and Ederson (1) have more league assists than Antony this season (0).Should Man United be looking for more from their €100m man? 👀🎯 https://t.co/wryOhfVBDP

Speaking on the winger's form, the Dutch tactician said, via the aforementioned source:

"I think he has already made an improvement. In his first three [league] games, he scored three goals. Now he was scoring against Everton, he was scoring against Charlton, so also that fact, he has an impact. But I think with his capabilities, with his talents, he can do even more."

Despite his struggles in the league, he has netted twice in three domestic cup games this season. He scored in his team's 3-1 FA Cup win against Everton and the 3-0 EFL Cup victory over Charlton four days later.

