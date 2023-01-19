Manchester United summer signing involved with angry bust-up with Bruno Fernandes in 1-1 Crystal Palace draw

Antony and Bruno Fernandes were involved in a heated bust-up during Manchester United's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace at Selhurst on Wednesday (18 January) [h/t Mirror].

With the score at 0-0, Antony, who was signed last summer for a fee of £85 million, played a wayward pass that went out for a goal kick. Manchester United's captain on the night, Fernandes, was clearly not a fan of it.

He seemed to have some criticism for the former Ajax winger, to which the latter angrily replied, "Filha de puta," which translates to "son of a b****" in English. Their differences were combed over when the Portugal international opened the scoring.

Fernandes and Antony celebrated together in a huddle after the former scored from a well-taken right-footed shot just before half-time. The spoils were shared, however, courtesy of a superb free-kick from Michael Olise in second-half stoppage time.

Fernandes has been filling in as captain for Harry Maguire. The England international is the club's de facto captain but hasn't been trusted by manager Erik ten Hag to start on a regular basis.

The Red Devils won nine games in a row across competitions before their draw at Crystal Palace, which came as a dent in their title ambitions. They now trail league-leaders Arsenal by eight points, who also have a game in hand.

If they are to chase down the mammoth gap, United will need their star players to be in form and on the scoresheet as much as possible. Antony falls into this category.

Despite a huge investment in the Brazil international this summer, he hasn't quite lived up to expectations so far. The winger has scored five goals in 17 games across competitions for Manchester United.

Bruno Fernandes reacts to Manchester United's draw vs Crystal Palace

The frustrated look on Bruno Fernandes' face after Michael Olise's equalizer told the whole story.

Manchester United failed to take their chance and allowed the Eagles to stay in the game until the very end. The visitors had 15 shots in the match, but only four of those were on target.

Speaking to Sky Sports after full-time, the former Sporting CP midfielder said (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"We knew it's tough to play here. We could have lost the game. We're not happy with a draw. We should have taken our chances and closed the game. They scored a great goal at the end. Nothing we can do now."

"We have to look forward now. Other games are coming. We're still doing good things. We're really disappointed with the result but the next one is close. We have to prepare [for] the game. Not too much time to recover."

