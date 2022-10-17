"End of an era" "Undeniably GOATs" - Fans on Twitter say the same thing as both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo miss out on Ballon d'Or top 3 for the first time in 16 years

Fans were dismayed to see neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi finish in the top three for the 2022 FIFA Ballon d'Or.

Messi wasn't nominated for the award this year, whereas Ronaldo finished in the 20th spot.

This was Ronaldo's lowest finish since 2005 in the rankings and Messi didn't make the shortlist for the first time since 2005. The Argentine was the winner of the 2021 edition of the award. He has won the honor a record seven times during his illustrious career.

Messi and Ronaldo have won the award a combined 12 times since 2008. Ronaldo has lifted the award five times in his career as well.

Luka Modric, who won the accolade in 2018, has been the only person since 2008 to win the award other than the legendary duo. However, fans are set to get a new winner this year as well.

Many took to Twitter to indicate that the rankings signify the end of a magnificent era. Messi and Ronaldo have dominated world football for more than a decade.

However, both players are currently on the wrong side of their 30s. The Portuguese is 37-years-old whereas the Argentine is 35-years-old.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's 2022 Ballon d'Or rankings were revealed:

BoyleSports @BoyleSports



Undeniably GOATs.



#BallonDor 🤯 For the first time in 16 years, neither Messi or Ronaldo have made the Ballon d'Or top three.Undeniably GOATs. 🤯 For the first time in 16 years, neither Messi or Ronaldo have made the Ballon d'Or top three.🐐 Undeniably GOATs.#BallonDor

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone For the first time in 16 years neither Ronaldo nor Messi make the Ballon d'Or top three. End of an era. #BallonDor For the first time in 16 years neither Ronaldo nor Messi make the Ballon d'Or top three. End of an era. #BallonDor

NaijaMadrid⚪🤍🇳🇬 @NaijaMadrid



Feels weird. End of an era. For the first time in 16 years neither Ronaldo nor Messi make the Ballon d'Or top three.Feels weird. End of an era. #BallonDor For the first time in 16 years neither Ronaldo nor Messi make the Ballon d'Or top three.Feels weird. End of an era. #BallonDor https://t.co/4g0fQj0oG4

TheFootballMob @thefootballmob



#BallonDor For the first time in 16 years neither Ronaldo nor Messi make the Ballon d'Or top three. End of an era. For the first time in 16 years neither Ronaldo nor Messi make the Ballon d'Or top three. End of an era. 💔#BallonDor https://t.co/ajG74BOMC5

2RmaZone @2RealMadridZone For the first time in 16 years neither Ronaldo nor Messi make the Ballon d'Or top three. End of an era. #BallonDor For the first time in 16 years neither Ronaldo nor Messi make the Ballon d'Or top three. End of an era. #BallonDor

B/R Football @brfootball Cristiano Ronaldo’s lowest (20th) finish since 2005

Lionel Messi missed the shortlist for the first time since 2005



This feels different. Cristiano Ronaldo’s lowest (20th) finish since 2005Lionel Messi missed the shortlist for the first time since 2005This feels different. ▪️ Cristiano Ronaldo’s lowest (20th) finish since 2005▪️ Lionel Messi missed the shortlist for the first time since 2005This feels different. https://t.co/18dRLCFzWk

cr700 @Phiri_Rabbson



The first time since 2005. Messi and Ronaldo aren't in top three of the Ballon D'Or award The first time since 2005. Messi and Ronaldo aren't in top three of the Ballon D'Or award 🐐 🐐 https://t.co/EnPnKnVxeV

Messi and Ronaldo have struggled to replicate their usual stratospheric standards in recent times. After a difficult first season at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the Argentine has scored eight goals and provided eight assists in 14 games for the Parisians so far this season.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has bagged two goals and provided one assist in 12 games for Manchester United so far this campaign.

Ballon d'Or organizers explained why Cristiano Ronaldo was nominated and Lionel Messi wasn't

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's Ballon d'Or dominance came to an end

While Cristiano Ronaldo was nominated for the 2022 Ballon d'Or award, Lionel Messi's exclusion from the list drew massive backlash. It led the organizers, L'Equipe (via MARCA), to release a statement explaining why the Argentine was left out.

They explained that the criteria for the award have changed as now a player's seasonal performances are taken into account rather than yearly.

Messi scored only 11 goals and provided 15 assists in 34 games for the Parisians last season. Ronaldo, meanwhile, bagged 24 goals and three assists in 39 games in his comeback season with Manchester United.

