"End me now", "Terrible line-up" - Liverpool fans annoyed with inclusion of 'deadwood' player in starting XI against Leicester City 

Liverpool fans were annoyed to see Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain start yet again for the team as the Reds take on Leicester City at home in the Premier League.

Alisson Becker starts in goal for the Reds and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, and Andrew Robertson complete the back four for the team. Thiago, Jordan Henderson, and Harvey Elliott have started in midfield for Klopp's side.

Oxlade-Chamberlain starts in attack, along with the duo of Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah.

How we line-up to face Leicester City tonight at Anfield #LIVLEI Team newsHow we line-up to face Leicester City tonight at Anfield #LIVLEI Team news 📋How we line-up to face Leicester City tonight at Anfield 🔴

Fans aren't happy to see the former Arsenal man start in such an important league clash in which their former manager Brendan Rodgers is returning to Anfield. They believe Oxlade-Chamberlain is only playing because of the team's injury issues. Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz are all unavailable.

The clash against the Foxes will be Oxlade-Chamberlain's seventh appearance of the season. He is yet to score a goal or register an assist for the club.

Some fans even managed to take a swipe at Cristiano Ronaldo after seeing the Reds' XI. They opined that the midfield of the team is worse than how Ronaldo's career is playing out at this point in time.

Klopp's side are currently in sixth place in the league table with 25 points on the board after 15 games. The Merseyside team will have to earn a positive result against Leicester if they are to keep their hopes of a top-four finish on track.

Fans believe players like Oxlade-Chamberlain are proving to be detrimental to their campaign.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans across Twitter after Liverpool's lineup against Leicester City was announced:

Never played last season and now because of injures he starts it's annoying



Never played last season and now because of injures he starts it's annoying

Deadwood is stopping us getting title number 20 @LFC How oxlade chamberlain starts I don't know he never does anything

moll @mollytpwk_ @LFC would have liked to see Carvalho start over Ox @LFC would have liked to see Carvalho start over Ox

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp excited to be playing at home

Aston Villa v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he is excited to be back at Anfield and play in front of the home fans. Speaking ahead of the clash against Leicester City, Klopp said (via the Reds' official website):

"It is a bit of a funny situation because usually at this time of year we have lots of home games but this is our first since we played Southampton in mid-November, The good thing is, this in itself is a reason for excitement and I know the players and all of the staff have been really looking forward to this moment."

