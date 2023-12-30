"Ending the year with a victory" - Thiago Silva reacts on social media as Chelsea defeat Luton Town 3-2 in PL fixture

Chelsea locked horns with Luton Town in their Premier League clash at Kenilworth Road this weekend (Saturday, December 30).

The Blues had a great start to the encounter as Cole Palmer opened the scoring with a thunderous left-footed strike within the first 12 minutes. They then doubled their lead after Noni Madueke slotted the ball into the top right corner a quarter-hour later. During the second half, Palmer grabbed his brace, set up by Nicolas Jackson.

Ross Barkley netted for Luton in the 80th minute, and Elijah Adebayo scored his side's second goal of the match seven minutes later. Chelsea, who looked set to walk away with a comfortable victory, nearly squandered their lead.

However, Rob Edwards' men were unable to find a third and the Blues secured all three points. Following the encounter, veteran center-back Thiago Silva took to social media to celebrate his win.

The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender posted a few pictures on X (formerly Twitter) along with a caption that read:

"Ending the year with a victory. See you in 2024!"

Silva put on a great performance against Luton, making 12 clearances and three recoveries (via FotMob).

The Brazil international has been indispensable for Mauricio Pochettino's side this season. He has started 18 of his side's Premier League fixtures so far this term, registering 19 appearances in total.

"He is always moaning" - Mauricio Pochettino explains Chelsea star's post-match reaction after Luton win

After the final whistle blew, Silva was seen shaking his head seemingly in disappointment after his side nearly dropped points in the final stretch of the fixture. The Brazilian center-half then turned away a cameraman who approached him after the match.

During his post-match interview, Pochettino was asked about Silva's reaction. The Chelsea manager said (as quoted by Football365):

“Thiago is like this. He is always moaning and never happy – but that is good. He is 39 years old and still playing. I think sometimes we are there on the pitch but sometimes it was the small details. You want to show that you want to help the team and your emotion is there.”

Chelsea are 10th in the Premier League table amidst instability in their form under Pochettino this season. The Blues have recorded eight wins, four draws, and eight losses so far.

Chelsea are 12 points adrift of the top four, and to make matters worse, fourth-placed Arsenal are yet to play their fixture (against Fulham on New Year's Eve) for this gameweek.