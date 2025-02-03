Endrick almost joined Ligue1 side just six months before Real Madrid move, claims agent 

Real Madrid wonderkid Endrick was reportedly close to joining French side Nice before making his mega-money move to Los Blancos. As claimed by agent Carlos Henrique, the Brazilian youngster visited Nice's facilities at the age of 15 ahead of a potential move.

Henrique has claimed that Endrick and his entourage decided that it was too early for him to make a decision regarding his future. However, he ended up joining Real Madrid just six months later in a deal worth a reported €60 million. Henrique said, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo via Madrid Universal:

“To do good business you have to plan ahead and sign players at a very young age. For example, Endrick’s agent came to visit the Nice facilities when his player was 15 years old."

He added:

"It was too early for us, but six months later he signed for Real Madrid for 60 million euros."

Carlos Henrique has also claimed that French clubs often miss out on some highly rated players because of the competitive player market. He said:

“French clubs are missing out on opportunities because it’s difficult to establish themselves in this market."

Expectations were massive from Endrick when his move to Real Madrid was confirmed in December 2022. He joined Los Blancos this summer after turning 18 and has endured a pretty difficult first season.

The young striker has played just 318 minutes of football across competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's side this season. Despite limited opportunities coming his way, he has scored four goals and provided one assist this campaign.

Former scout claims Eredivisie star is good enough to play for Real Madrid

Ex-scout Bernard Schuiteman has claimed that Feyenoord defender David Hancko is good enough to play for the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid. The 27-year-old has been a key player for Feyenoord since joining the Dutch side from Sparta Prague in 2022.

He has made 122 appearances for the Dutch giants so far, including appearing 92 times under now-Liverpool manager Arne Slot. Bernard Schuiteman has backed the Slovakia international to play at the highest level for elite European sides.

The former Feyenoord and Manchester United scout said (as quoted by Tribal Football):

"He can reach the highest level in football. Yes (he can play for Real Madrid or Liverpool), this is a player who just adapts everywhere. If he goes to Liverpool, he needs two to three weeks. After that he will be settled."

As claimed by the aforementioned report, Hancko has attracted interest from clubs like Juventus and Atletico Madrid. The 27-year-old is predominantly a centre-back but can also play at left-back.

