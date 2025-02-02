"He can reach the highest level in football" - Ex-scout claims Feyenoord star has capability to play for Real Madrid and Liverpool

Ex-Scout Bernard Schuiteman has claimed that Feyenoord defender David Hancko has what it takes to play for clubs like Real Madrid and Liverpool. The Slovakia international has been a key player for Feyenoord since joining them from Sparta Prague in 2022.

Since his move to the Rotterdam-based club in 2022, Hancko has been a cornerstone at the back for the Eredivisie giants. He has made 121 appearances for De club aan de Maas till date, helping them secure three trophies.

Bernard Schuiteman, who formerly worked as a scout for Feyenoord and Manchester United, has raved about the 27-year-old. He believes that the Slovak would get into any top club in Europe, including the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool. Schuiteman said (as quoted by Tribal Football):

"He can reach the highest level in football. Yes (he can play for Real Madrid or Liverpool), this is a player who just adapts everywhere. If he goes to Liverpool, he needs two to three weeks. After that he will be settled."

As claimed by the aforementioned report, Hancko has emerged as a target for clubs like Juventus and Atletico Madrid. Capable of playing either as a centre-back or left-back, he is not only excellent defensively but also offers a lot while going forward.

In 121 appearances for Feyenoord, he has contributed with 14 goals and 12 assists. He played 92 times under now-Liverpool manager Arne Slot and the Dutchman will be well aware of what the defender is capable of.

Real Madrid interested in another Liverpool star apart from Trent Alexander-Arnold - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly keen on Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer. As reported by Daveockop, Los Blancos are eyeing a free transfer to land the Dutch defender.

Apart from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have also entered the final six months of their respective deals at Anfield. Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent months and Van Dijk could also be on his way to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Van Dijk is widely regarded as one of the best defenders of the modern era and is still going strong at the age of 33. He completely transformed the Reds after his reported £75 million move from Southampton in January 2018. Van Dijk has made 301 appearances for the Merseyside giants so far, winning eight trophies in the process.

