Real Madrid interested in signing Liverpool star along with Trent Alexander-Arnold - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in a move for Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold. As reported by Daveockop, Los Blancos have set their sights on landing the Dutchman from Anfield on a free transfer in the summer.

Liverpool are enjoying a sensational season this time out under Arne Slot leading both the Premier League and Champions League tables. However, the Reds find themselves in a tricky situation as they face the prospect of losing three of their best players for nothing in the summer.

Captain Virgil van Dijk, vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold and superstar Mohamed Salah have all entered the final six months of their respective deals at Anfield. Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with a move with a move to Real Madrid in recent months but things have been rather quiet regarding van Dijk and Salah's futures.

Now it has been claimed that Los Blancos are also considering Virgil van Dijk on a free transfer in the summer. The Dutchman has been arguably the best centre-back in the world in recent years and is still at his peak even at the age of 33.

Van Dijk has been a key player for Liverpool since his reported £75 million move from Southampton in January 2018. He has won everything during his time at Anfield and has been arguably the player who transformed them into a force to reckon with in England and Europe.

The Dutch defender has made 300 appearances for the Reds till date and has won eight trophies during his time at Anfield. Real Madrid could do with a defender of his quality and experience especially given their injury struggles at the back.

Liverpool eyeing a move for Eredivisie star wanted by Real Madrid and Chelsea: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in a move for Ajax defender Jorrel Hato who has also attracted interest from Real Madrid and Chelsea. Hato has already become a key player for his boyhood club Ajax at the age of just 18 attracting interest from across Europe.

Hato is regarded as one of the finest young prospects in Europe and can play at either centre-back or left-back. He has made 91 appearances for Ajax so far while also earning five caps for the Netherlands.

As claimed by TEAMtalk, Liverpool are keen on Hato and are looking to avoid a bidding war for the youngster. Valued at just £25 million, the Real Madrid and Chelsea target would be a huge bargain given his immense potential.

