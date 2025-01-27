Liverpool linked with £25 million move for Eredivisie star wanted by Real Madrid and Chelsea: Reports

Liverpool are allegedly aiming to sign Ajax defender Jorrel Hato, who has drawn interest from Real Madrid and Chelsea of late, this month.

Hato, 18, has grown by leaps and bounds since making his debut for Ajax in January 2023. He has established himself as a crucial starter for his boyhood club, playing both as a left-back and a centre-back.

Now, according to TEAMtalk, Arne Slot's team are interested in launching a move to sign Hato this month to avoid a transfer battle this summer. Slot is believed to be a huge admirer of the defender's versatility.

Ajax, who have recently received inquiries from Real Madrid and Chelsea, are unwilling to sell Hato in the winter transfer window. However, they could sell the ace should a £25 million offer be lodged this month.

So far, Hato has netted four goals and laid out eight assists in 92 games across competitions for Ajax, where he has a contract until June 2028.

Gary Neville urges Chelsea to imitate Liverpool

Earlier this Saturday (January 25), Robert Sanchez emerged as a talking point after he made his fifth error leading to a goal in the Premier League this season. He rushed out of his area to stop Erling Haaland, but the Norwegian striker lobbed the ball over the Chelsea shot-stopper.

After the end of the Blues' 3-1 league loss at Manchester City, Manchester United legend Gary Neville shared his thoughts on Sanchez. He said on his Sky Sports podcast (h/t One Football):

"We have to talk about the goalkeeper. That wouldn't have been a goal if the goalkeeper isn't 25 yards off his line at the edge of the box. What is he doing? I mean he's making a lot of errors and I remember a few years ago that I was quite tough on [Loris] Karius at Liverpool when he was coming through and making errors."

Hinting the Blues should sign a new goalkeeper like Liverpool, he added:

"Liverpool were a team that were growing to a point where they could win the title, but they wouldn't have won a title with Karius in net because he was making too many errors. It's a too important position and I think Chelsea at this point in time are going to have to look at their goalkeeper. But we can't see them panic buy in this last week of January. They'll have to soldier on until the summer."

Sanchez, 27, has registered only four clean sheets and shipped 27 goals in 21 Premier League appearances for Enzo Maresca's outfit this season.

