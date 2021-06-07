England 1-0 Romania: Player ratings for the Three Lions as they wrap up EURO warm-ups with routine win | International Friendlies 2020-21

England recorded a 1-0 win over Romania in their international friendly fixture at the Riverside Stadium. Gareth Southgate opted for a 'B-team' of sorts for the encounter. Marcus Rashford, who captained the side, scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot in the 68th minute.

Ben Godrey, James Ward-Prowse and Ben White were named in the starting XI. They got some crucial minutes with England before the team's move to Wembley for their EURO 2020 opener against Croatia.

There was nothing spectacular to take away for either side from this friendly encounter. Nonetheless, England made it six wins in a row and head into the continental tournament with a certain amount of confidence.

As England end their preparations for the EURO on a winning note, here we take a look at the player ratings for the Three Lions.

England Player Ratings

Sam Johnstone - 6.5/10

It was a very routine outing for the West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper, who did not find himself particularly busy on his international debut for the Three Lions. Romanian strikers rarely had a go at the goal and despite facing four shots on target, Johnson was called into action only once in the 74th minute.

Tyrone Mings' block ricocheted off to Ivan bang in front of goal but his volley was matched well with a reflex block by the 28-year-old keeper.

Ben Godfrey - 6/10

The centre-back started on the right flank for England and expectedly struggled to link up in the attacks. He was not challenged defensively.

Ben White - 7/10

The Brighton & Hove Albion defender had a decent outing, starting alongside Mings as the centre-half. He was up to the mark with his passing and clearances but a tame Romanian attack meant that his involvement in the game was very limited. Probably the best defender on the pitch tonight, as no player in England colors won more tackles or interceptions than him.

Tyrone Mings - 6/10

The Aston Villa defender had a decent outing at the heart of the England defense. His physical presence proved to be a menace for Romania at both ends of the pitch. He made a crucial block to deny a clear goalscoring opportunity to the visiting side and also created problems for the visitors in the final third from set-piece situations.

Luke Shaw - 6/10

The Manchester United left-back linked well with Jack Grealish and his rampant runs down the left flank were a source for most of England's chances in the first half. He looked a bit rusty but all the signs were there that the player was ready to shine at the EUROs for England.

Kalvin Phillips - 6/10

Was deputed to overlook the defensive duties in the middle of the park, as Ward-Prowse created most of the chances for the home side. His short passing was good enough. Was substituted off after the first half and his involvement with England at the continental tournament might be limited. But Gareth Southgate is a fan of the midfielder, which could see him clock more minutes than expected.

James Ward-Prowse - 7.5/10

The Southampton midfielder lived up to his reputation as a dead-ball expert in the game and made a case for his inclusion in England's final 26-man squad, with a place available following Trent Alexander-Arnold's withdrawal.

Most fouls won in the Premier League since the start of the 2019/20 season:



◉ Jack Grealish (277)



Most chances created from set-pieces in that time:



◉ James Ward-Prowse (82)



Do it, Gareth. #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/szB0ckNEfg — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 6, 2021

His delivery from set-pieces was very accurate and created the first real chance for the hosts. His inviting free-kick was met by Dominic Calvert-Lewin, only for the headed effort to bounce off the crossbar.

Jadon Sancho - 6.5/10

Jadon Sancho showed what he can do given enough time and space as he managed to curl one shot from a tight spot. While his effort was ambitious, the shot bounced off the crossbar and that was the Borussia Dortmund winger's best contribution to the game. His runs and dribbles were great but the end product was missing.

Marcus Rashford - 7/10

The Manchester United forward captained England and though he, like his fellow attackers, struggled to create and finish chances in the game, the composure displayed by him to score the only goal of the game from the penalty spot lends him such a high rating.

100 - Marcus Rashford's penalty was the 100th goal of his professional career for club and country, 88 of which have come for Manchester United, and 12 for the Three Lions. Landmark. pic.twitter.com/aRwcVo1fwx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 6, 2021

Jack Grealish - 8/10

The Aston Villa midfielder started in the No.10 role and impressed with his involvement in the buildup. Jack Grealish's movement in the final third was fluid and he adapted his approach according to the situation. He earned the foul leading to the decisive goal and was England's best player on the pitch.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 6/10

Calvert-Lewin can't really be blamed for failing to find the back of the net here. Chances were few and far between for him and he tried to make the most of them. Despite a terrific leap, he was unlucky to have hit the crossbar in the first half.

Substitutes

Jordan Henderson - 5/10

Jordan Henderson made a long-awaited return from injury to the squad. While it was great news for Southgate to have the Liverpool metronome back in the fold, the player failed to impress in his 45-minute appearance. When England were awarded the second penalty of the game, everyone expected to see the net bulge, but instead, his shot hit goalkeeper Florin Niță. His search for his first international goal continues.

Declan Rice - 6/10

Rice was selfless and happy to be sitting deep in the midfield, allowing his teammates to go forward and create chances in the final third.

Jude Bellingham - 6.5/10

Had the youngster started the game, England could've scored at least a couple of more goals. He was a lively figure in the final third and worked hard to win duels. He went close to scoring himself with a header and also provided a great ball for Calvert-Lewin but his header was saved by Niță.

Kieran Trippier - N/A

Despite coming on late, he impressed with his delivery from corners.

Jesse Lingard - N/A

Didn't play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

Ollie Watkins - N/A

Didn't play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

