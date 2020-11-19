England 4 - 0 Iceland: England player ratings as Three Lions bow out with a win | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

England were already out of contention for the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League semi-finals heading into their last group-stage game against Iceland at Wembley.

However, after securing their place in Group A of the Nations League next year, England manager Gareth Southgate decided to field a slightly different-looking team comprising of younger players. Southgate was not left disappointed as England ran out comfortable 4-0 victors over ten-man Iceland.

Declan Rice opened the scoring before Mason Mount doubled the hosts' led by two goals to the good at half-time. Birkir Saevarsson's red card in the second half made things more complicated for the beleagured visitors, who conceded twice to Phil Foden late on.

A dominant performance from the #ThreeLions, who end the year with a comfortable win 👏 pic.twitter.com/DOEjC07sWN — England (@England) November 18, 2020

On that note, let us take a look at the ratings of England players in the game.

England Player Ratings:

Jordan Pickford - (7/10)

It was a walk in the park for Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who barely had anything to do all match. There were no goof-ups from an England defence that had been under the scanner for a while, as there was better communication between the backline and the keeper.

Kyle Walker - (6/10)

On a night when England were dominant and put in a fine performance, Kyle Walker was again guilty of making a few errors. He committed a needless foul in the first half to earn himself a booking.

Advertisement

At the hour mark, Walker left his Iceland counterpart unmarked off a corner, which nearly cost England dear, before the Manchester City man was taken off.

Eric Dier - (7/10)

Eric Dier did not have much to do, as Iceland rarely made forays into the England half. Nevertheless, the Tottenham Hotspur centre-back put in a solid display, yet again reinforcing the fact that his transition from defensive midfield to the centre of defence has worked out well.

Harry Maguire - (8/10)

The Manchester United captain put in a clinical display and was instrumental in the England defence keeping a clean sheet. Harry Maguire made a couple of key passes to Bukayo Saka and Jack Grealish as well, and it was from his cross that led to Mason Mount's goal.

Kieran Trippier - (7/10)

The 30-year old Kieran Tripper showed commendable work rate; he also put in a couple of decent crosses for Harry Kane up front. Tripper looked comfortable in his wing-back role, proving doubters of Southgate's 'three at the back' experiment wrong.

Declan Rice - (8/10)

Declan Rice scored his first Three Lions' goal by burying a freekick from 40 yards out beyond the reach of the Iceland keeper.

Won’t get bored of seeing this on repeat! Very special evening😍🤩🙏 https://t.co/dwAAcWdhyV — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) November 18, 2020

England made 760 passes at 90% accuracy and controlled the game against Iceland with 79% possession; a lot of credit for the same goes to the holding midfielder.

Mason Mount - (8/10)

The 21-year-old Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount put on a stellar display against Iceland. He moved the ball around nicely and was involved in a lot of England's build-up play.

Advertisement

Joining his best mate on the scoresheet!



Nicely done, @masonmount_10 👏pic.twitter.com/wNxpnodnoy — England (@England) November 18, 2020

Mount also made timely runs throughout the game and scored England's second goal as well. Slowly but surely, Mount is cementing his place as a regular in the England midfield.

Bukayo Saka - (8/10)

Bukayo Saka, the Arsenal academy product, all of 18 years old, was once again a key cog in England's wheel.

The winger-turned wing-back has been in sublime form for both club and country, and his guile in attack was seen throughout the night.

An excellent performance on his first competitive start for the #ThreeLions!



🙌 @BukayoSaka87 pic.twitter.com/L0Qm1Yd05e — England (@England) November 19, 2020

Saka linked up very well with Jack Grealish and Harry Kane. He wasn't tested enough defensively, something the England gaffer should take note of when more formidable opposition come calling.

Phil Foden - (9/10)

The 20-year old Phil Foden was clearly the Man of the Match at Wembley. A well taken free-kick resulted in England's first goal of the night.

Foden was a constant threat throughout the night, making a couple of good attempts on goal. His best moments in the game came in the last quarter, though.

Advertisement

Foden scored after a nice tee-up from Jadon Sancho before cutting in and scoring a stunner from 30 yards out. He didn't make any movement width-wise, but was dangerous in and around the Iceland box.

Still smiling 😀 ! Honoured to get my first two goals for @england and to play with these lads!! pic.twitter.com/thbLw1dwRA — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) November 18, 2020

Jack Grealish - (7/10)

The Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish had a relatively quiet game by his standards but was voted the Player of the Match.

He linked up with Saka, Mount and Harry Kane to keep the ball moving for England. Grealish couldn't muster anything decisive and productive, with Iceland closing him down quite well.

Harry Kane - (7/10)

The Three Lions skipper had a lively outing, as chance after chance came his way. However, nothing materialised, as most of his six attempts on goal weren't on target.

Harry Kane got the final touch before Mason Mount's goal, so that could count as an assist for him. Nevertheless, as a leader of the group, Kane would certainly be pleased with the 4-0 victory.

Ratings of England Substitutes:

Tyrone Mings - (7/10)

Tyrone Mings came on for an underperforming Kyle Walker and was a much more assured presence at the back than the Manchester City player. However, Mings didn't have much to do during his 25-minute cameo, as 10-man Iceland were on the backfoot for most of the game.

Advertisement

Harry Winks - (6/10)

A lack of playing-time for both club and country has been a source of frustration for Harry Winks of late. The player has clearly fallen down the pecking order in the England team. He did his job against a weak Iceland side but still has a long, long way to go to redeem himself.

Jadon Sancho - (7/10)

Jadon Sancho notched up an assist within seven minutes of coming on, courtesy a slick pass past Iceland's defenders to Phil Foden. The next big thing of English football has established himself as one of Gareth Southgate's go-to men in recent times.

Tammy Abraham - N/A.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - N/A