England ace Chloe Kelly relaxes with boyfriend in Ibiza after heartbreak in FIFA Women’s World Cup final

Manchester City attacker Chloe Kelly has been spending quality time with her boyfriend in Ibiza after England suffered a heartbreaking defeat against Spain in the FIFA Women's World Cup final.

Kelly, who scored against China in the Women's World Cup, is currently in a relationship with her longtime boyfriend, Scott. According to Hello Magazine, the couple lives together in a lavish mansion in England.

On Sunday (August 20), Sarina Wiegman's England Lionesses locked horns with Spain in the final of the Women's World Cup. Backed by an unbeaten streak in the group stage and knockout matches, the Lionesses were the favorites to lift the prestigious World Cup crown.

Following a sole strike by Olga Carmona in the first half, Spain managed to win their first-ever Women's World Cup crown.

Kelly took to Instagram and uploaded a few snaps from her holiday. In one of them, she also mentioned her boyfriend, Scott's story, where the couple can be seen together at the Ocean Beach Club in Ibiza.

The England Lionesses star's Instagram story

Not only the English Lioness, but the female Spanish football stars have also been holidaying on the Balearic Island in the Mediterranean Sea. According to the Sun, World Cup winners such as Salma Paralluelo, Jennifer Hermoso, Alexia Putellas, Misa Rodriguez, and Olga Carmona were pictured in Ibiza recently.

Chloe Kelly scored the fastest penalty in the 2023 Women's World Cup

Despite losing in the final stage of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Chloe Kelly had a memorable season. The Manchester City attacker usually fulfilled the role of a second-half substitute for Sarina Wiegman as she was subbed in by the England boss after 45 minutes in majority of the matches.

She scored a great goal from open play against China in England Lionesses' dominant 6-1 win in the group stage. However, one of the highlights of the season came in the Round of 16, when England went into a penalty shootout against Nigeria.

Followed by an unorthodox run-up, Chloe Kelly smashed a ferocious strike in the net which left Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie stunned. As revealed by Sport Bible, the speed of the ball was 110.79 km/h (69mph), which was the highest recorded in the history of the Women's World Cup.

The speed of the shots is recorded through cutting-edge Connected Ball Technology integrated within the official Adidas Oceaunz match ball.