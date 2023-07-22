England and Chelsea women’s captain Millie Bright has incredible tattoo collection with special tribute to her partner and mom

England and Chelsea women's captain Millie Bright has captured attention with her intricate tattoo collection. They bear significant tributes to her partner, mother, and roots.

The dynamic 29-year-old centre-back is back in action after a hiatus since March, nursing a knee injury. During the interval away from the floodlights and roaring crowds, Bright didn't sit idle. The Chelsea star revisited the chair of tattoo artist Dan Rossetter to adorn her arm further. So, what tattoos does she have?

A detailed eye, alongside half a tiger, graces her left forearm. The former is an emblem of her partner Levi Crew. The latter symbolizes a critical component of her football prowess – her strength. In Millie's own words to SunSport (via The Sun):

“It’s my partner’s eye and half a tiger, my core strength with me through thick and thin.”

Another piece, the Dreamcatcher, is Millie's own brainchild. Located on the inside of her forearm, it's a tangible echo of her mother's encouraging words before every match, urging her to "dream big."

Speaking of her mother, Nicola, she couldn't be prouder of her daughter, especially after the Lionesses clinched the Euros in 2022. She expressed:

"The most heart-warming part of this journey is people [seeing] Millie like we do."

Delving further into Millie's backstory, she hails from the quaint village of Killamarsh, near Sheffield. A life surrounded by horses and a recurring owl visitor at their stables are integral threads of her childhood.

Naturally, an owl tattoo finds a place on her canvas of memories, although a fun anecdote accompanies this one. During a tattoo session that lasted five hours, the Chelsea defender drifted into sleep!

Dan Rossetter amusingly recounted:

"At the beginning of the session we were having a chat, a catchup from when I'd last seen her - she was telling me about the football and bits and pieces. I was just about to start up the conversation again and I thought, 'oh, I'm getting no response here'. I looked down and she'd fallen asleep."

She added:

"I was quite surprised. It was funny. My reaction must have been a picture to start off with. She'd wake up and say, 'sorry about that, it must be the football'."

England narrowly dodge Haiti upset as Chelsea defender Millie Bright struggles

In a heart-stopping encounter, England's Lionesses managed to scrape past the FIFA Women's World Cup newcomers, Haiti, with a slim 1-0 win. The hero of the day was Georgia Stanway, whose penalty kick breathed relief into the English camp.

Yet, the Caribbean underdogs didn't make it easy. Showing up with energy, intent, and prowess, they launched themselves as a formidable force, especially on the counter.

Chelsea defender Millie Bright showcased signs of rust, having returned to official gameplay after a long hiatus since March. The Haitians kept pouncing on her errors, with young dynamo Melchie Dumornay orchestrating the threat.

It was, however, the Lionesses' tenacity that bore fruit just shy of the 30-minute mark. A blatant handball by Kethna Louis turned the tables in favor of the favorites. Stanway, after an initial missed penalty, found the net on her second attempt, edging England ahead.

Despite the lead, their expected dominance remained challenged. England squandered clear-cut chances that could have sealed the deal earlier. This tightrope walk culminated in a heart-in-mouth moment when Roseline Eloissaint, Haiti's super-sub, came whisker-close to level the scoreline.

Though they emerged victorious, England's performance will give them reason to be concerned. Chelsea's Bright will look to improve her performance in the coming games.