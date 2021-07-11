England coaches 'not too happy' with duo at Euro 2020

Phil Foden has revealed that coaches in England's Euro 2020 camp are 'not too happy' with the Manchester City midfielder and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish because of their antics in training.

The duo are two of the most exciting talents in the England squad but have been used sparingly by Gareth Southgate at Euro 2020 so far. Foden started the first two games of the group stage but was then dropped for the games against Germany and Ukraine.

The midfielder came off the bench in the win against Denmark in midweek but will hope to play a bigger role in the finals against Italy tonight.

Jack Grealish, on the other hand, has barely featured for England at Euro 2020. The winger has mostly been restricted to appearances off the bench and was surprisingly substituted during extra-time against Denmark after having started the game on the bench.

Speaking to The Diary Room ahead of the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy, Foden said he thinks Jack Grealish and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount are the most skilled players in the squad.

The Manchester City man also revealed that the coaches were not too happy with his and Jack Grealish's antics after training. He said:

"Technically? Probably Jack or Mase, being the best. Me and Jack after training just love to spray the balls in the air and keep it up and not let it touch the ground. We try and fit that in after training. The coaches are not too happy, but we always try to do it after training."

Foden and Grealish are likely to start on the bench for England in the Euro 2020 final against Italy tonight. However, they will look to make an impact when called upon by Gareth Southgate.

England have a chance to make history at Euro 2020

England take on Italy tonight in the finals of Euro 2020

If England manages to beat Italy tonight, this will be their first piece of silverware since winning the World Cup in 1966. But that will be easier said than done, as Roberto Mancini's side have been brilliant at Euro 2020.

The Italians have steamrolled through the competition so far, with their toughest test being against Spain in the semi-finals.

The Azzuri look like favorites to win the tournament, but England will have the advantage of playing at Wembley Stadium.

