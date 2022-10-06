England dealt massive blow as Manchester City star runs the risk of missing 2022 FIFA World Cup after undergoing groin surgery

Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker is reportedly a major doubt for England at the upcoming FIFA World Cup after he recently underwent surgery to fix a groin injury.

The defender was subbed off in Manchester City's 6-3 victory over Manchester United on Sunday (October 2) in the first half. Walker missed City's Champions League triumph over Copenhagen on Wednesday evening (October 5) and there are real concerns over the severity of the injury.

According to Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, the rapid defender had surgery on a groin injury earlier in the week and is expected to be out for months, rather than weeks. The news will be a devastating blow for England boss Gareth Southgate, with Walker a firm favorite of his during big tournament clashes.

The Manchester City star has earned 70 caps for his nation and played in all but two of England's run to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and during the European Championships last summer. Walker was named in the UEFA 'Team of the Tournament' as the Three Lions reached the final.

Walker's electric pace makes him an incredibly useful option at either right-back in a back four or as a right-wing-back in a defensive three or five. More often, the former Tottenham defender has played on the right side of a central back three for his country.

Pep Guardiola confirms Manchester City defender could miss FIFA World Cup for England

Following City's 5-0 win over Copenhagen, Guardiola gave a worrying update on Walker's fitness, which will be a problem for both his club and country.

The Spanish boss told a press conference (as per The Manchester Evening News):

"With the problems we have, Kyle will be out for a while and we don’t have many options at left-back or right-back. Rico (Lewis) showed me again that we can rely on him perfectly."

Joao Cancelo and Sergio Gomez are now Manchester City's only fit full-backs, with Guardiola bringing on several youth team players during the Champions League win.

As for England, Southgate has plenty of options he can turn to when it comes to options that can fill in at right-back. Reece James of Chelsea is enjoying a decent season and started the Three Lions' two most recent clashes against Italy and Germany in the Nations League.

Kieran Trippier of Newcastle is also a firm favorite of Southgate, as he can play right or left-back and take excellent set-pieces. Walker's injury will only increase the calls for Southgate to pick Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has produced some astonishing numbers in recent seasons from right-back for Liverpool.

