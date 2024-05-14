England fans book world’s biggest brothel to stay during Euro 2024, receive warning over Chinese spies

England fans will take over the world's largest brothel during Euro 2024, and it is reportedly full of Chinese spies. The traveling English fans have booked 120 rooms in the Pascha brothel in Cologne, Germany, after struggling to make other living arrangements during Euro 2024.

The Pascha brothel is the world's largest sex club and reportedly has 120 sex workers and up to 1,000 customers daily. The 12-storey, 9000 square metre building is owned by a Chinese woman, Jing Hu, who bought the brothel in 2021 for £10 million. The brothel reportedly houses Chinese spies on the ninth floor of the building.

Many security experts and news agencies think that the safety of the England fans will be highly compromised, and they might even be recruited as secret agents. German security expert Stefan Bisanz has claimed that Chinese spies have been very active in Germany, and an English fan might be in greater danger than a German native.

"The British fan is more likely to become a victim than the normal citizen who knows the area," he commented (via Daily Star).

German newspaper Bild has also reported that lawyers have been helping rich Chinese clients to gain citizenship in Germany, and many have been linked to the 46-year-old owner of Pascha.

These reports have raised fears among traveling England fans, who may be in grave danger because of the Chinese spy situation.

Pep Guardiola backs England to win Euro 2024

Manchester City v Manchester United: Emirates FA Cup Final (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola feels that England will finally cross the finishing line in the upcoming Euro 2024. Gareth Southgate's team has come extremely close to winning an international trophy in the past but has always faltered at crucial times.

The Three Lions were beaten by Italy on penalties in the finals of Euro 2021 and lost the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup against France. However, Pep Guardiola feels they will finally cross the finish line this time.

“They are really good. It’s not just the talent of the strikers; it’s the whole package, the whole group, and Gareth knows perfectly what he has to do,” commented Pep Guardiola on May 10 (via Al Jazeera).

“So I have the feeling, everyone has the feeling, that the England national team, [from] the last events – the World Cup and European Championship – they make steps, they are on the verge, they are really close. They lost a final, got to a semi-final," continued Pep.

The Manchester City manager also compared the English national team to his own side. Manchester City would repeatedly lose in the knockouts for a number of years before they finally won the UEFA Champions League in 2023.

“When you arrive at these stages every two years, it’s going to happen. It’s quite similar to us; we were close, and in the end, we lifted it.”

The Manchester City boss finally talked about the England fans and their passion for the sport. He thinks this will be a crucial factor in furthering England's chances in Euro 2024.

“I see the reaction when they play European Cups or World Cups, people go crazy on the streets. They go crazy for the national team. That proves how proud they are and, at the end of the day, as a football player, that is the best, your country is proud of what you are doing for your country, and the way you are playing, reaching the last stages."

The Three Lions will face Serbia to start their Euro 2024 campaign on June 17.