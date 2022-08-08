England hero back to work at her coffee shop days after historic Euro triumph 

One of the heroes of England’s Women's Euro 2022 triumph, Jill Scott, returned to work at her coffee shop Boxx2Boxx only five days after her country’s win. Scott’s coffee shop is based in Manchester, which she owns and runs with her partner Shelly Unitt.

The 35-year-old midfielder played a key role for England who beat Germany on Sunday (July 31) to win their first European title. Scott was brought on just before extra time in the final against Germany. She helped the Three Lionesses remain composed in possession and laid the foundation for Chloe Kelly’s 110th-minute winner.

Gill Moore @GillMPhoto Wow! I just met the legend that is @JillScottJS8 with her #WEURO2022 🏅medal. She served me a coffee! What a lovely person, so down to earth, 5 days after #Lionesses victory she’s back at her Boxx2Boxx Northenden cafe. She knows all the regulars by name, what an absolute legend! Wow! I just met the legend that is @JillScottJS8 with her #WEURO2022 🏅medal. She served me a coffee! What a lovely person, so down to earth, 5 days after #Lionesses victory she’s back at her Boxx2Boxx Northenden cafe. She knows all the regulars by name, what an absolute legend! https://t.co/plkJNHsxW7

Following the 2-1 win, the team partied well into the early hours of Monday morning. The former Manchester City midfielder was a part of the celebrations but soon returned to work at her coffee shop.

Jill Scott MBE @JillScottJS8 Thanks to everyone that came to say hello! Your support is really appreciated! Back to reality and I love it! Shift done at Boxx2boxx coffee shopThanks to everyone that came to say hello! Your support is really appreciated! Back to reality and I love it! Shift done at Boxx2boxx coffee shop ☕️ Thanks to everyone that came to say hello! Your support is really appreciated! https://t.co/0wRquppvHg

On Friday, Scott was back at her cozy little coffee shop Boxx2Boxx, and tweeted that she enjoyed touching base. She wrote:

“Back to reality, and I love it! Shift done at Boxx2boxx coffee shop ☕️ Thanks to everyone that came to say hello! Your support is really appreciated!”

As per the Sun, the England star carried her Euro winners medal all day and happily posed for pictures with fans.

England hero Jill Scott dedicates Euro success to her grandmother

Jill Scott, who has 18 goals and seven assists in 80 games for England, was in tears after the historic win at the Wembley. She dedicated her triumph to her grandmother and lauded the team's younger players for playing with freedom.

Speaking after the match to BBC Sport (via the Sun), she said:

“We got it, grandma … we've done it. The younger players have been fantastic, playing with freedom.”

She also revealed her party plans, saying that she won't sleep for a week, adding:

“The celebrations are going to be big, and I don't think I'm going to sleep this week!”

