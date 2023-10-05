England manager Gareth Southgate makes Bukayo Saka selection decision ahead of Arsenal's crucial PL fixture against Manchester City

England manager Gareth Southgate has called up Arsenal attacker for the upcoming international break.

It means the 22-year-old could be fit to face Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday (October 8). Saka had hobbled off injured in the midweek 2-1 UEFA Champions League defeat at Lens.

After assisting Gabriel Jesus' opener in the 14th minute, Saka felt discomfort while attempting a backheel and had to be subbed off before half-time. That raised concerns about the Englishman's availability against the Cityzens at the weekend. Gunners manager Mikel Arteta said after the game (as per football.london):

"He tried to backheel a ball in the first half and felt something muscular. He felt uncomfortable to carry on so we had to take him off. We don’t know anything more. It was big enough not to allow him to continue to play the game and that’s a worry for us."

Saka's call-up for England's friendly against Australia on October 13 and the UEFA Euro 2024 qualfiier against Italy four days later suggests his injury isn't too serious.

However, it's still not clear if Arteta plays Saka against the Cityzens, as the club await more details about the player's injury.

Mikel Arteta offers no excuses for Arsenal's defeat at Lens

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal's unbeaten start to the season came to an end with their midweek defeat at Lens. Nevertheless, they have had a fine start to their campaign, winning eight of their 11 games across competitions.

The Gunners' flight to France ahead of the game was delayed due to a storm at the Luton airport. Nevertheless, Arteta refused to blame the travel delays for their defeat to Lens.

The Arsenal boss said in his post-game press conference (as per the Gunners' website) that Lens played better on the night and deserved to win. Arteta elaborated:

"No, let’s not make excuses. First of all congratulations to Lens, they are a really good side, really well coached, we knew it was going to be a really tough match, I think we started the game and straight away got a grip of the game, scored the goal, the most difficult thing and we were in total control of the game.

"In one isolated situation we conceded and it was game on. We started the second half really good again, and have a huge chance with Leo to make it 2-1."

The Gunnners have a tough outing next up against Premier League leaders City, who are a point clear at the top after seven games.