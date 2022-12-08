England receive massive injury boost ahead of FIFA World Cup quarter-final against France

England midfielder Declan Rice is set to be fit for their FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash against France on Saturday, 10 December.

Doubts were raised over Rice's availability for the encounter with Les Bleus after he missed Wednesday's training session with the Three Lions due to illness.

However, Gareth Southgate has been boosted by the news that the 23-year-old is available and fit for the quarter-finals, per the Evening Standard.

The West Ham United captain has featured in all four of England's fixtures at the FIFA World Cup.

He has forged a formidable midfield partnership with Jude Bellingham and Jordan Henderson.

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips could have come in as Rice's replacement if he had missed Saturday's FIFA World Cup quarter-final.

Phillips insisted that he was ready to come into the team should the Hammers skipper not be available.

However, he has allayed fears over the midfielder's situation, saying:

“Yes (I am ready). But I believe Dec is fit anyway. He was back in training today and he felt fine, so if all goes well then Dec will be fit."

Rice has become a staple in Southgate's midfield since making his debut in 2019, earning 38 international caps and scoring two goals.

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling is also heading back to Qatar to rejoin the England squad for the quarter-final.

He traveled home to Cobham, Surrey, after his house was burgled this past weekend, but is set to be part of the squad that takes on France.

William Gallas lauded Rice as an unbelievable midfielder ahead of England's FIFA World Cup quarter-final

Gallas full of praise for the English midfielder

Former France international Gallas has showered praise on Rice as an unbelievable talent.

The former Chelsea defender was asked whether any players in the England squad scare him as they take on his national team at the FIFA World Cup.

He responded:

"Declan Rice is (in) England's squad and no one is really speaking about him but he's unbelievable. He does the same thing with West Ham and I don't know why he's still there."

Gallas continued by claiming that Rice was a unique midfielder:

"For a long time, I've not seen a midfielder like him - he's strong, powerful and technically he's unbelievable."

The West Ham midfielder has become one of the Premier League's most admired midfield talents.

He boasts not only defensive nous with his relentlessness of the ball, but he has improved from an attacking perspective.

Rice ranks second in the Premier League for dribbles, having completed 61 this season.

He also ranks second for intercepting passes in the opponent's half, having done so on 31 occasions.

