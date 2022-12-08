Raheem Sterling could return to England squad ahead of quarterfinal showdown against France: Reports

Chelsea and England winger Raheem Sterling is reportedly set to return to Qatar ahead of the Three Lions' quarter-final matchup against France on Saturday, December 10.

Sterling, who is one of Gareth Southgate's key players, missed England's Round of 16 match against Senegal as he had to fly back home after burglars broke into his residence on December 6.

Sterling's fiancee Paige Milian, along with their three kids, raised the alarm as the gang of burglars stole watches worth over £300,000. Shortly after the news broke, he left the team to be with his family, who are said to have been unharmed. Surrey police are investigating the case and have reportedly made two arrests.

Speaking about the situation, England manager Gareth Southgate said:

"I spent quite a bit of time with him this morning, but now I've had to pass it on to other people to help him with that," Southgate explained to ITV.

He added:

"He'll go and deal with that matter. And then we'll have to take it from there, really."

While the 27-year-old said on Monday that he wouldn't return until he was "100% sure my family can be kept safe," it is understood that the winger is looking to be back in the squad in time for their quarter-final matchup against Les Bleus.

Raheem Sterling seems to have the full support of his England teammates. Three Lions captain Harry Kane said:

"Our thoughts are with him and his family. It's a private matter but it's never easy to see one of your teammates and friends deal with something like that. We'll have to take it day by day. I'm sure Raheem will speak to the manager and take the best decision for him and his family. That's the most important thing. We send him our best wishes and hope to see him as soon as possible."

Declan Rice misses England training with illness

Declan Rice missed training on Wednesday with an illness

Manager Gareth Southgate did not have his full squad training for the Three Lions' upcoming quarter-final clash against France, as West Ham midfielder Declan Rice missed the session with an illness. Newcastle striker Callum Wilson was also absent as he recovers from a muscle strain.

Out of the 26-man-squad, 22 were in training on Wednesday as Ben White and Raheem Sterling have gone back home for personal reasons. Sterling is expected to return ahead of the fixture against France.

If Rice is deemed unable to play, Southgate has options aplenty. Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol claims that Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips may be given a start if Rice is unable to recover in time. He said:

"Gareth Southgate does have strength in depth in that position, Kalvin Phillips could come in if the worst came to worst and Declan Rice was missing. About a year ago he was the England player of the year, and an ever-present for England at the Euros."

"He [Phillips] hasn't played too much this time around in Qatar because Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham and Jordan Henderson have been playing so well."

England will take on France this Saturday at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar as both teams eye a spot in the semifinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

