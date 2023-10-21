"England's greatest ever sportsman", "Mr. Manchester United" - Who said what: Football world reacts to death of Sir Bobby Charlton

The football fraternity reacted to the demise of Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton on Saturday (October 21). He was 86 at the time of his last breath.

The late United attacker's greatness transcended sports in the United Kingdom as he made his name for the club during a glorious 17-year career. In 758 games, Charlton bagged 249 goals, winning the Champions League (then called the European Cup), three league titles and the FA Cup.

Charlton was also a key performer for England, scoring 49 times in 106 games, and was part of their 1966 FIFA World Cup-winning team. Football players, current and former, have reacted to his demise on X (formerly called Twitter).

The likes of Casemiro, David de Gea, Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Eric Cantona, along with football clubs like Chelsea, Barcelona and Manchester City, expressed their thoughts.

Rory Jenning tweeted:

"Sir Bobby Charlton is England’s greatest ever sportsman. His contribution to football is totally unrivalled. Integral to Manchester United rebuilding post Munich, guiding them to their first European Cup, a pivotal player for England in 1966, totally unmatched. God bless."

Mark Goldbridge tweeted about the Munich crash survivor (1958):

"RIP Sir Bobby Charlton. Mr Manchester United. Take your places with the Busby Babes Legend."

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

What did Manchester United say after Bobby Charlton's demise?

The late Sir Bobby Charlton

The late Sir Bobby Charlton was fondly remembered by his former club Manchester United, with whom he spent most of his 24-year playing career between 1956 and 1980.

Following his playing days, Charlton was the Old Trafford club's director for a whopping 39 years as he oversaw many generations of talented players grace the club.

In a statement on their website, the club reminisced his 'unparalleled record of achievement, character and service' for United and English football. A part of United's statement read:

"Following his retirement, he went on to serve the club with distinction as a director for 39 years. His unparalleled record of achievement, character and service will be forever etched in the history of Manchester United and English football; and his legacy will live on through the life-changing work of the Sir Bobby Charlton Foundation."

Charlton is survived by his wife Lady Norma, as well as his daughters and grandchildren, as fans and loved ones mourn his demise.