“England’s present & future” - Jamie Carragher names Manchester United target Southgate should have taken to Euro 2024 

Jamie Carragher has told Gareth Southgate he was wrong to drop Manchester United target Jarrad Branthwaite from England's Euro 2024 squad. The Everton defender is one of eight players who have failed to make the final 26-man list for the tournament.

Branthwaite, Jack Grealish, Harry Maguire, James Maddison, James Trafford, Curtis Jones and Jarrell Quansah have been cut. They were initially called up by Southgate as part of a provisional 33-man squad ahead of the Euros.

Carragher felt Branthwaite should have made the final squad as he's the nation's 'future'. The Liverpool legend wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Lots of bigger names than Jarrad Branthwaite have missed out on the (England) squad, but he should’ve been picked to go to (Euro 2024) he’s England’s present & future."

Branthwaite, 21, majorly impressed for Everton last season, appearing 41 times across competitions and helping his side keep 15 clean sheets. He also chipped in with three goals for Sean Dyche's Toffees.

The Carlisle-born centre-back's impressive performances at Goodison Park have led to links to Manchester United. The Red Devils will reportedly have to pay £75 million for the former PSV Eindhoven loanee.

Southgate handed Branthwaite his international debut on Monday (June 3). He came on in the second half of England's 3-0 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Wembley.

"Very complete" - Ruud van Nistelrooy on why Manchester United are interested in England's Jarrad Branthwaite

Ruud van Nistelrooy is a huge admirer.

Branthwaite previously played under Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy at PSV. He spent the 22–23 season on loan at Philips Arena and continued his development under the Dutch icon.

Van Nistelrooy waxed lyrical about the Everton defender last summer and talked up his versatility. He said (via The Mirror):

"He is a great talent. The boy is young, but he has a future. He is good on the ball, can play on the left or the right of centre-back because he is two-footed. He has height and speed, so he is very complete."

Branthwaite could be viewed as Raphael Varane's replacement, as the Frenchman is leaving later this month. The former Real Madrid defender's contract will expire and Ten Hag will need to find a heir.

The Red Devils could do with Branthwaite's versatility after suffering an injury crisis last season. He can play at both right and left-centre back, which would help deal with any potential problems in the future.

Lisandro Martinez is arguably Manchester United's first-choice center-back and forged a formidable partnership with Varane. Ten Hag may be eyeing the Everton youngster as the Argentine's new partner.