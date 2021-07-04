England star names his country's player of Euro 2020 after quarter-final victory

England left-back Luke Shaw believes Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has been the Three Lions player of the tournament so far at Euro 2020.

England progressed to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 thanks to a 4-0 demolition of Ukraine in the quarter-finals on Saturday night.

Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw provided two assists in less than four minutes on the night. The former Southampton star has managed to replicate his club form at international level for England at Euro 2020.

Shaw has been one of the standout players from Gareth Southgate's side this summer.

When questioned about the possibility of individual accolades, Luke Shaw refused to name himself as one of the players of the tournament but went on to heap praise on England shot-stopper Jordan Pickford.

The Everton goalkeeper has often been criticized for his inconsistent performances for the Merseyside club over the years but has become a reliable asset for England manager Gareth Southgate. Pickford is yet to concede a goal at Euro 2020.

"I think the concentration in defense has been unbelievable and of course that starts with Pickers (Jordan Pickford). For me, Pickers has been outstanding. He's been unbelievable, one of our best players in this tournament. Like I said, it starts with him. I'm really happy for him. He's been unbelievable," said Luke Shaw.

England's lack of attacking threat during the group stages was a major cause of concern for the country's fans and manager Gareth Southgate.

However, the Three Lions have turned that around, scoring six goals in their last two games, and are currently one of the favorites to win the tournament this summer.

England left-back Luke Shaw expresses his gratitude towards Gareth Southgate

Luke Shaw once again proved his worth to England thanks to his magnificent performance against Ukraine in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

The 25-year-old expressed his gratitude towards Three Lions coach Gareth Southgate in a post-match press conference.

"I could go through a lot of people to thank but I think the most important one is obviously Gareth for trusting me and putting me in the squad and picking me and playing me," said Shaw.

"But maybe even myself because a lot of people will have doubted me being in the squad and to play maybe."

