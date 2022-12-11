England stars consoled by WAGs after heartbreaking France defeat; pictures emerge

England were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup, as they lost to France in the quarter-finals. Following the match, the players looked rather despondent, but they were consoled by their wives and girlfriends.
Phil Foden could be seen having a conversation with a family member, while his partner Rebecca Cooke appeared to wipe a tear:
Foden's Manchester City teammate Jack Grealish also had his girlfriend Sasha Atwood waiting in the stands after the game, and the couple shared a hug:
Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw was pictured looking rather unhappy, while his partner Anouska Santos consoled him:
Kyle Walker's partner Annie Kilner could not be consoled easily as she broke down into tears after the full-time whistle confirmed England's exit from Qatar:
Declan Rice was also seen in the stands with his partner Lauren Fryer and younger members of his family:
England are out of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar
Les Bleus were the more clinical side, as the Three Lions stumbled and were eventually tamed into defeat. An early goal from Aurelien Tchouameni set things in order for France, and while Harry Kane found the equalizer with his first penalty, it wouldn't cut it for the Englishmen.
Olivier Giroud found the back of the net with a quality header to put France through to the semi-final. Kane had the chance to equalize once more from the spot, but he missed. To the shock of the Three Lions' fans, the Tottenham Hotspur forward could not keep his effort down, instead smashing it over the bar and into the stands.
The game eventually ended 2-1, with the Frenchmen doing the honors of sending their neighbors across the English Channel home. However, England will be hoping that they can succeed in the next edition of the World Cup, which will take place in the USA.
