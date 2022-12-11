England stars consoled by WAGs after heartbreaking France defeat; pictures emerge

England were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup, as they lost to France in the quarter-finals. Following the match, the players looked rather despondent, but they were consoled by their wives and girlfriends.

Phil Foden could be seen having a conversation with a family member, while his partner Rebecca Cooke appeared to wipe a tear:

Phil Foden discusses with a family member while partner Rebecca Cooke wipes a tear. (Source WCNP via The Sun)

Foden's Manchester City teammate Jack Grealish also had his girlfriend Sasha Atwood waiting in the stands after the game, and the couple shared a hug:

Jack Grealish and Sasha Atwood share a hug. (Source: Reuters via The Sun)

Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw was pictured looking rather unhappy, while his partner Anouska Santos consoled him:

Luke Shaw looking sad, while his partner Anouska Santos talks with him. (Source: The Sun)

Kyle Walker's partner Annie Kilner could not be consoled easily as she broke down into tears after the full-time whistle confirmed England's exit from Qatar:

Kyle Walker's partner Annie Kilner looking distraught. (Source: WCNP via The Sun)

Declan Rice was also seen in the stands with his partner Lauren Fryer and younger members of his family:

Declan Rice and his family. (Source WCNP via The Sun)

England are out of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Les Bleus were the more clinical side, as the Three Lions stumbled and were eventually tamed into defeat. An early goal from Aurelien Tchouameni set things in order for France, and while Harry Kane found the equalizer with his first penalty, it wouldn't cut it for the Englishmen.

Olivier Giroud found the back of the net with a quality header to put France through to the semi-final. Kane had the chance to equalize once more from the spot, but he missed. To the shock of the Three Lions' fans, the Tottenham Hotspur forward could not keep his effort down, instead smashing it over the bar and into the stands.

Thank you for being there with us every step of the way. Your support back home and in Qatar has been incredible. Heartbroken. We so desperately wanted this time to be our time, but it wasn’t meant to be.Thank you for being there with us every step of the way. Your support back home and in Qatar has been incredible. Heartbroken. We so desperately wanted this time to be our time, but it wasn’t meant to be.Thank you for being there with us every step of the way. Your support back home and in Qatar has been incredible. ❤️ https://t.co/bpZILVDtAE

The game eventually ended 2-1, with the Frenchmen doing the honors of sending their neighbors across the English Channel home. However, England will be hoping that they can succeed in the next edition of the World Cup, which will take place in the USA.

