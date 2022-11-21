England stars set to receive double the bonus amount of 2018 if they win the 2022 FIFA World Cup - Reports 

England stars are set to receive a whopping bonus of £13 million should they emerge victorious at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, as per the Daily Star.

Gareth Southgate's team are one of the favorites to lift the trophy in Qatar. They were the finalists at the 2020 UEFA Euros last year, only to lose to Italy via penalty shootout.

The Three Lions crashed out of the semi-finals during the 2018 edition of the World Cup, losing to Croatia. There was also a high prize at stake on that occasion. If they won the tournament in Russia, each player would have received a hefty bonus of £215,000.

However, the previous sum has now more than doubled. Each player is set to receive £500,000 from the FA if they go all the way and become the first Three Lions squad to lift the trophy since 1966.

A triumphant outing for England will see manager Southgate get a massive bonus of £3 million in addition to his a £6 million-per-year contract.

Southgate's team are set to start their campaign against Iran in Group B on November 21. The game will take place at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Manager Gareth Southgate and captain Harry Kane addressed the media ahead of England's opening game against Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Southgate said (via Mirror):

"We have taken our supporters on a fantastic journey over the last few years, Our country is going through a difficult as we speak, obviously not like a couple of other countries are going through. Life has been difficult for our people, we are going through an economic recession and we want to bring a journey that brings them real happiness."

Harry Kane added:

"You can't take anything for granted in football, I was lucky to play in the 2018 World Cup, in football a lot can change. You have to appreciate these moments. A great blend of experience and youth, in life you have to take opportunities that come your way. This is another step, in four years who knows where I will be or where the team will be. It is about now. It will be hard and it will be a big challenge but I’m ready for that challenge."

USA and Wales are the other two teams in Group B.

