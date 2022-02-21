"English players are starting to look attractive to the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid" - Garth Crooks issues warning to Arsenal regarding star

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks feels Arsenal star Bukayo Saka could soon be the subject of transfer interest from the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Saka has established himself as a key player for the Gunners since making his senior debut for the club in November 2018. The 20-year-old has made a total of 116 appearances across all competitions for the side, while contributing 45 goals in the process.

The England international has continued his fine form this season, scoring seven goals and providing four assists in 23 Premier League appearances. Crooks has been impressed with what he has seen of Saka so far.

The former Tottenham Hotspur forward hailed Saka's influence on Mikel Arteta's team. Crooks also suggested that foreign clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid could soon be looking at the youngster. In his BBC Sport column, he wrote:

"Arsenal seem to be finding themselves under Mikel Arteta - by investing in youth with a hint of experience. One of his most influential players, and one of the youngest, is Bukayo Saka. I don't think there is any more I can say about this player that I haven't already said.

"We are, however, coming into a period in the modern game when English players are starting to look attractive to the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid again. Although in the current climate I doubt whether they can afford the likes of Saka. Which is fortunate for Arsenal."

Arsenal currently sit sixth in the Premier League table with 42 points from 23 points. The Gunners will be hoping that Saka continues to fire on all cylinders as they look to secure Champions League football this season.

Liverpool monitoring Bukayo Saka's situation at Arsenal

While Garth Crooks feels Bukayo Saka could soon have admirers across Europe, clubs in England appear to be already looking at him. According to reports, Liverpool are monitoring his situation at the Emirates Stadium.

The 20-year-old forward currently has a contract with the Gunners until the summer of 2024. The north London giants, though, are reportedly keen to see him commit his long-term future to the club.

However, there are suggestions that Saka could consider his future at Arsenal if they fail to secure Champions League football this campaign. As per the report, Liverpool and Manchester City could test the Gunners' resolve in the summer if that is the case.

