In the heart of Barcelona lies a Michelin-starred eatery called Enigma, frequented by none other than Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi. According to El Nacional, this exceptional restaurant, situated at the intersection of Sepulveda and Entenca, is the brainchild of acclaimed Catalan chef Albert Adria.

It offers a tantalizing tasting menu consisting of 25 exquisite dishes, each inspired by seasonal ingredients and crafted with precision to delight the most discerning palates.

Messi and his wife, leaving the restaurant in Barcelona where they had dinner with Alba and Busquets.

Enigma first opened its doors in 2017, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the establishment to close for over two years. In June 2022, Enigma unveiled a revamped menu, and the restaurant has continued to grow by leaps and bounds.

With over 35 years of culinary expertise, Chef Adria ensures that his menu is ever-evolving to showcase the finest ingredients available.

The Barcelona restaurant's breathtaking interior is the work of renowned architecture firm RCR Arquitectes, who have created a space that seamlessly blends form and function.

Every detail, from the lighting and furniture to the shapes and materials, has been carefully curated to provide a luxurious, one-of-a-kind dining experience. It's therefore no surprise that superstars like Lionel Messi enjoy the visits.

Messi, Jordi Alba, Busquets and Pepe Costa are having a dinner in a restaurant in Barcelona right now.

The tasting menu, which changes monthly to reflect the availability of seasonal ingredients, typically consists of 20 to 25 dishes. The experience culminates in a trio of delectable desserts. Some of the standout dishes include Earl Grey and lemon, squid and caviar, Wagyu and foie gras, and milk and strawberries.

PSG star Lionel Messi goes to dinner in Barcelona

Messi is enjoying a successful indiviudal campaign for the Parisian club

Lionel Messi has fueled rumors of a potential return to Barcelona after being spotted dining with former teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in Catalonia on Monday. Footage captured by Jijantes (via 90min) showed the 35-year-old leaving a restaurant in the city, igniting speculation about his future with PSG.

This is not the first time Messi has been seen enjoying a meal with Busquets and Alba. The trio previously dined together in Catalonia in February, although at the time it seemed more likely that Messi would sign a new contract with PSG.

When asked about the possibility of Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona, Jordi Alba told Goal that the subject had never come up in their conversations (via 90min):

"It is Leo's decision. Honestly, we haven't talked about this topic, but it's clear that in the end, seeing Messi with another shirt other than Barca's is always weird. In the end, if he wants to and the club wants to, it's perfect for me. He has been the player with whom I have understood the best on the pitch."

