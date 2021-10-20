"Enjoy him as much as possible" - Former Argentina coach Jose Pekerman heaps praise on Lionel Messi

Colombian tactician Jose Pekerman believes the footballing world should enjoy Lionel Messi as much as possible while they can.

Pekerman had worked with Messi during his stint with Argentina. In fact, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward made his national team debut under the 72-year-old. Pekerman is believed to have been a massive influence on Lionel Messi's decision to play for Argentina despite being eligible to represent Spain.

Speaking to Marca, the former Albiceleste coach put Messi on the same level as another Argentine legend he worked with - the late Diego Maradona.

"I thank God for having been part of the beginnings of both Messi and [Diego] Maradona. They are players who have earned the respect of the world of football. We will always miss Diego, with him a little piece of each one of us has gone. As for Leo, you have to enjoy him, be grateful that he is on a pitch and enjoy him as much as possible."

Football Reporting @FootballReportg Colombia: Jose Pekerman: The world of football needs to enjoy Messi footballreporting.com/fifa/colombia-… Colombia: Jose Pekerman: The world of football needs to enjoy Messi footballreporting.com/fifa/colombia-…

Pekerman coached Lionel Messi in 12 matches between 2005 and 2006. In that time, Messi scored two goals and assisted four more despite starting just four games. He also infamously got sent off on his debut for Argentina.

Pekerman, who currently does not hold any coaching or management roles, stated that he plans to return to football soon. He said:

"The desire never left. And I don't think it will go away. I'm [ready] to train tomorrow. I think it's the moment. Me and my team, we have a lot of energy and we are calmly studying various options. I have a young [coaching team], but with extensive experience and well prepared. And yes, the idea is to return to football shortly. Hopefully it happens very soon."

Lionel Messi slowly finding his feet at PSG

Lionel Messi completed a blockbuster move to PSG earlier this summer after Barcelona failed to gather the finances to keep him at the Nou Camp. While the Argentina skipper struggled initially at PSG, he seems to have found his feet now.

Messi scored a brace to help the French giants come from behind to beat RB Leipzig 3-2 in the Champions League last night (October 19). He has now scored three goals for the club, all in the Champions League, from six matches.

Also Read

While Lionel Messi is yet to open his account in Ligue 1, it is believed to be only a matter of time before the goals start flowing domestically as well. La Pulga has also been in fine form for Argentina, having scored four goals in their last five matches.

Edited by Diptanil Roy