“Enjoy tonight boys” – Bale sends message to Real Madrid teammates after disappointment of missing La Liga title celebrations due to back spasm

Real Madrid celebrated their 35th La Liga title after beating Espanyol 4-0 at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, 30 April. While most of the team were at the stadium to celebrate another addition to their illustrious trophy cabinet, Gareth Bale couldn't make it.

He however tweeted out a celebratory message to his teammates while revealing that he was dealing with a back spasm that kept him on the sidelines. His tweet read:

"CAMPEONES. So disappointed that I’m not able to be part of the celebrations this evening due to a bad back spasm but really proud of the team for winning the title! Enjoy tonight boys! #HalaMadrid"

The star is set to become a free agent when the season comes to an end as his contract expires. He has made just four starts in La Liga, as well as two substitute appearances in the Champions League this season. There's a likely chance he won't make another appearance for Madrid.

Gareth Bale @GarethBale11 🏼



So disappointed that I’m not able to be part of the celebrations this evening due to a bad back spasm but really proud of the team for winning the title! Enjoy tonight boys! CAMPEONESSo disappointed that I’m not able to be part of the celebrations this evening due to a bad back spasm but really proud of the team for winning the title! Enjoy tonight boys! #HalaMadrid CAMPEONES 🏆💪🏼 So disappointed that I’m not able to be part of the celebrations this evening due to a bad back spasm but really proud of the team for winning the title! Enjoy tonight boys! #HalaMadrid https://t.co/RbXttKwHSE

Since joining Real Madrid in 2014 from Tottenham Hotspur, Bale has won four Champions League trophies with the club, along with three domestic titles. However, his lack of game time and constant fitness problems meant he had an indifferent season this time around.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Considering Gareth Bale is not getting much game time at Real Madrid at the moment, his stats for Real Madrid are amazing. Considering Gareth Bale is not getting much game time at Real Madrid at the moment, his stats for Real Madrid are amazing. https://t.co/mLaQwg9e0k

Real Madrid reach an agreement with Antonio Rudiger: Report

According to a report from MARCA, the higher-ups at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu have come to an agreement with Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger. However, it has not yet been made official by either party as some formalities and other issues remain to be finalized.

Rudiger is set to become a Los Blancos player next season. With his contract with the Blues set to expire in June, the German international has been allowed to contact other clubs since January. It now looks like he's headed for Real Madrid.

The star often made it clear that his plan was to remain at Stamford Bridge for next season. However, circumstances around the club's sanctions made a contract renewal difficult. It also didn't help that he refused prior deals with the club before they entered their current sanctioned stage.

The star will reportedly receive a salary of €11 million, inclusive of a €2 million sign-on bonus per season for the four seasons at Real Madrid.

Edited by Aditya Singh