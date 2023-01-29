"Enjoying every moment like a 15-year-old kid" - Casemiro believes Manchester United are growing into title contenders under Erik ten Hag

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro reckons Erik ten Hag's side are growing into title contenders. The Brazilian midfielder was on the scoresheet twice in the Red Devils' 3-1 win over Reading in the FA Cup 4th Round (January 28).

Casemiro joined United from Real Madrid last summer for £70 million and is enjoying a brilliant start to life at Old Trafford. He has featured 28 times across competitions, scoring four goals and providing six assists.

The Brazilian has expressed his delight at how the early stages of his Manchester United career have panned out, saying (via the Independent):

“I’m very comfortable at Manchester United, extremely happy to be here and enjoying every moment like a 15-year-old kid!"

The Red Devils have failed to win the title since 2013 but are the most successful club in Premier League history. They have won the league 20 times. Casemiro alludes to the success that United have had while explaining his move to Old Trafford:

“Manchester United is a big club… in my opinion, if we look at the titles, it’s the biggest in England. In our lives we have to have goals and challenges. It was a challenge for me to keep growing and developing in my career."

The Brazilian then touched on the progress made under Ten Hag this season. Manchester United are fourth in the league. He believes his side are on the right track to becoming title contenders:

"We’re on a good path. This is the way to win titles, but we need to keep growing. We know we’re progressing within a plan, step by step we’re building a well-structured team and this is important. To win titles in the future, you have to build a solid foundation.”

Ten Hag explains where Manchester United winger Antony needs to improve

Casemiro's first goal in Manchester United's win over Reading was courtesy of a clever assist from compatriot Antony. The Brazilian winger threaded a neat pass to the former Madrid man, who made no mistake in putting the Premier League side in front.

It was one of Antony's best performances in a season plagued by criticism while he adapts to life at Old Trafford. He joined the Red Devils from Ajax for £86 million. Ten Hag has outlined areas of improvement for his attacker, saying (via 90min):

“We have to challenge him and if you challenge him he can adapt and adjust his game. He has to be more variable, more dynamic. He needs his teammates around him, but also how to use his teammates. He has to work on it. I think there is still room for improvement.”

Antony has scored five goals and provided one assist during his time with United. Ten Hag was keen to sign the Brazilian as he previously coached the winger at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

