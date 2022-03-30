"Enjoying football is worth more than your bank balance"- Noel Whelan says Coutinho's move from Barcelona to Aston Villa is 'perfect scenario' for everyone

Former Premier League star Noel Whelan believes Barcelona loanee Philippe Coutinho is enjoying his football and proving his worth at Aston Villa. The Brazilian arrived at the Premier League side in January on loan till the end of the season.

Coutinho had to make do with a bit-part role at Barcelona during the first half of the season and was deemed surplus to requirements. Since joining Villa, the 29-year-old has thrived under his former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard.

Goal suggests Villa are keen to exercise their option to sign the player permanently this summer. The former Liverpool star is earning £480,000-a-week (as per The Telegraph). As per Mundo Deportivo, the midfielder is willing to reduce his wage to facilitate a permanent move to Villa Park.

Whelan believes a move to Villa Park for Coutinho this summer could be the 'perfect scenario' for all parties involved.

"It was never in doubt. He's come to the club for that relationship with Steven Gerrard, and it has paid dividends already. You can see that it's a move that has really worked out," Whelan told Football Insider.

He continued:

"Sometimes being happy and enjoying your football is worth more than what you're getting paid and your bank balance. Let's not forget, he'll still be getting paid a decent amount when he signs for Villa no matter what. He's doing exactly the right thing by lowering those demands. He's repaying the faith shown by Gerrard, the club, and the fans. It's the perfect scenario for all parties."

Coutinho has scored four goals and provided three assists in ten appearances for the Villans, helping them move to ninth place in the Premier League standings.

Transfer News Central @TransferNewsCen On-loan Aston Villa midfielder Philippe Coutinho is willing to take a pay-cut in order to seal a permanent move from Barcelona. (Source: Mundo Deportivo) On-loan Aston Villa midfielder Philippe Coutinho is willing to take a pay-cut in order to seal a permanent move from Barcelona. (Source: Mundo Deportivo) https://t.co/iJuPwl0Yol

Philippe Coutinho's permanent move to Aston Villa could benefit Barcelona

Aston Villa vs Southampton - Premier League

The Brazilian has just one year remaining on his contract with Barcelona. Coutinho is currently one of the highest-paid players at the Camp Nou. If the Blaugrana sell him this summer, they will lighten their wage bill and have the funds to land some of their transfer targets. The club has debts over €1 billion.

Villa have the option to sign to sign Coutinho for £33 million this summer. The midfielder's departure could help the Blaugrana sign Robert Lewandowski, who is tipped to leave Bayern Munich.

GOAL @goal Robert Lewandowski is still undecided on his future, despite reports he has agreed to join Barcelona Robert Lewandowski is still undecided on his future, despite reports he has agreed to join Barcelona 👀 https://t.co/3HjLgBbMos

The Polish striker is reportedly seeking a new challenge and has attracted interest from the Blaugrana. As per Forbes, the 33-year-old striker could be available for £42 million this summer.

Edited by Bhargav