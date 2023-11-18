"Enough is enough" - Arsenal star Jorginho given clear warning by ex-World Cup winner after setback during international duty

Arsenal's Jorginho has been sent a serious message by former World Cup winner Beppe Bergomi, following a penalty setback during the international break. The Italian midfielder's unique penalty approach has come under fire after he missed his fourth consecutive penalty for Italy.

The Euro 2020 champions faced off against North Macedonia at the Stadio Olimpico, with their title defense in a precarious state. Despite Italy clinching a 5-2 victory, which left them tied with Ukraine on points, the match highlighted a worrying trend for Jorginho. His penalty miss extended a disappointing streak that dates back to a crucial miss against Jordan Pickford in the final at Wembley.

Matteo Darmian initially propelled the team to an early lead, but when Jorginho stepped up for the penalty, his signature hop and skip resulted in a weak effort. It was comfortably saved by Stole Dimitrievski. His previous misses in the World Cup qualifiers against Switzerland arguably cost Italy a place in the tournament.

Italy manager Luciano Spalletti has remained supportive of the Arsenal midfielder's role in his team as the penalty taker. However, Beppe Bergomi, a 1982 World Cup winner with Italy, expressed dissenting views on Sky Sport Italia. He asserted (via Mirror):

“With all due respect, Jorginho has to bow down to the evidence here and admit penalties are no longer for him. That style of taking spot-kicks just does not work anymore and today we got confirmation beyond doubt.

"We can appreciate his character and mental strength in going up there again, but I’d say now enough is enough. He has to go to the coach and say let someone else take the next one.”

The game, which saw Italy secure a commanding 3-0 lead by half-time, was not heavily impacted by the miss. The Azzurri now face a critical match against Ukraine, where a draw will suffice to secure their place in the competition next summer.

Arsenal's interest in Ivan Toney could be impacted by midfield injuries and current strike force

Under Mikel Arteta's management, Gabriel Jesus has established himself as a key player for Arsenal. However, recurring injury concerns have compelled the club to explore new signings.

With the January transfer window approaching, speculation about acquiring a striker has intensified, particularly around Brentford's Ivan Toney. Recent reports from The Sun (via Football London) suggest that Toney remains indecisive about his future, with Chelsea also emerging as a potential destination.

The Gunners' current striking force includes Eddie Nketiah and Jesus. They have struggled with the challenge of accommodating multiple forwards, with Folarin Balogun's sale highlighting this issue. Balogun ultimately moved to AS Monaco for €40 million, resolving the overcrowding in the striker position.

If Arsenal intensify their pursuit of Toney, it could significantly impact the roles of Jesus and Nketiah. Such a scenario might necessitate another striker's departure from the club.