"Enough is enough", "Changes needed" - Chelsea fans want Mauricio Pochettino sacked after 4-2 home defeat to Wolves

Chelsea fans on X want Mauricio Pochettino sacked after the Blues were thrashed 4-2 by Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, February 4.

The Blues were dismantled 4-1 at the hands of Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday. Many fans expected the west London outfit to bounce back against Wolves at home.

Cole Palmer gave the Blues the lead in the 19th minute. However, Matheus Cunha leveled the scores with a deflected effort three minutes later after Moises Caicedo lost possession in midfield. Axel Disasi's own goal in the 43rd minute gave Wolves a 2-1 lead going into half-time.

Cunha made it 3-1 with a good finish in the 63rd minute, before scoring his first hat-trick for the club 19 minutes later via a penalty. Thiago Silva headed home in 86th minute but Wolves were able to hold on to their advantage to seal a famous 4-2 win.

Chelsea have now lost 10 Premier League games this season, and are 11th in the table with 31 points from 23 games, 15 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa. Pochettino has struggled to reverse the club's alarming trajectory and has a win percentage of 43.75 percent, winning just 14 of his 32 games in charge.

One fan wrote:

"Defeat every bloody time. Enough is enough."

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote:

"Changes needed."

Expand Tweet

"Poch is done. If not by the end of the day, then soon. However, that will change little around him that has led to this putrid rot. If you could sack players, three quarters of this squad would, and should, be gone with him."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

How did Chelsea fare statistically in their 4-2 defeat to Wolves?

Chelsea's dismal run of form continued as they were defeated 4-2 by Wolves in front of their own fans on Sunday. Let's take a look at the stats to see how they fared against Gary O'Neil's men.

The Blues dominated possession with 64 percent of the ball. They also attempted a total of 612 passes, with an accuracy of 88 percent. In contrast, Wolves had 36 percent possession and attempted 348 passes with an accuracy of 79 percent.

Mauricio Pochettino's men took 15 shots, with six being on target. On the other hand, Wolves had 14 shots in total, mustering seven on target and were arguably deserved winners on the day.

The Blues will next be in action against Aston Villa in a fourth-round replay of the FA Cup on Wednesday, February 7.

PauL Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs Liverpool and other PL GW 23 fixtures! Click here