"Enough is enough" "FSG Out, Klopp In" - Liverpool fans fly banner over Anfield during Manchester United clash

Liverpool fans flew a specially customized banner over Anfield ahead of their Premier League clash against Manchester United on March 5. The banner had a very prominent message which claimed that fans wanted owners FSG out of the club and Jurgen Klopp to stay at the helm.

Fenway Sports Group are reportedly considering the possibility of selling the Anfield club, with Mike Gordon considering retirement. Fans are also keen to see them out of the club.

Garry Cardinale, 11% owner of FSG, recently spoke about their motive to sell the Premier League giants. He spoke at the Financial Times' Business of Football Summit (via Liverpool Echo):

“Things tend to get a little ahead of the situation. I think our partner in Liverpool, Mike Gordon, who is really a visionary and thought leader, is I think looking to retire and there was maybe an opportunity to see if maybe someone could replace him or buy him down. I don’t think there was ever a driving desire to sell Liverpool. We would always be opportunistic and this was simply that. I think it has been much ado about nothing.”

On the pitch, meanwhile, the Reds beat Manchester United 7-0. Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez all bagged a brace while Roberto Firmino also scored a goal.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had a message ahead of the Manchester United clash

The Reds' manager Jurgen Klopp didn't guarantee a result against Manchester United. However, he emphasized the importance of closing the week on a high. In his program message on the club's website, he wrote:

"I cannot guarantee the result but the one thing I can guarantee is that if we continue to stand together we will have a much better chance of getting the outcome that we want. A super-important week is about to draw to a close, it would be really good if we could end it on a high so let's give it a try."

The Reds' demolition of United should be a massive boost for the Anfield outfit for the rest of the season as they look to make the top four. They are now fifth in the Premier League table, three points behind Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

