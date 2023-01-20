“Enough to make a grown a*s man cry” – Twitter explodes as both Ronaldo and Messi prove why they are the GOATs

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi may have ended their long-running 'GOAT' rivalry in one of the most entertaining friendlies in history. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) claimed a brilliant 5-4 win over the Riyadh Season Team despite being a man down.

Messi grabbed PSG's opener in just the third minute as the Argentine tucked home a silky finish after a clever assist from Neymar. However, Cristiano Ronaldo wouldn't let PSG's protagonists steal the spotlight from him in Riyadh.

He won a contentious penalty in the 32nd minute after colliding with Keylor Navas. The iconic attacker stepped up and converted the resulting penalty with aplomb to even the proceedings. He gave supporters his trademark 'Sui' celebration, much to their delight.

PSG were down to 10 in the 39th minute when Juan Bernat was given his marching orders for fouling Salem Aldawsari as the last man as Saudi All-Stars broke on the counter. However, they came back ahead despite being a man down in the 43rd minute.

Marquinhos dinked home from close range following Kylian Mbappe's astute ball. Christophe Galtier's side should have extended their lead when Neymar won a penalty in the 40+2nd minute. However, the Brazilian's penalty was easily saved by Saudi All-Star goalkeeper Mohammed Alowais.

Cristiano Ronaldo was at it again in the 45+6th minute as his impressive header hit the post, and he was the first to react to smash home another equalizer. It was a frantic first half between the two sides, and the competitiveness was not that of an exhibition match.

Riyadh Season Team were eager to take the lead following half-time. Anderson Talisca sent a fierce shot just over Navas' bar in the 48th minute. PSG then took another lead in the 53rd minute when Sergio Ramos struck from close range. The lead lasted just three minutes as Jang Hyun-soo nodded home a Ronaldo-like equalizer in the 56th minute.

Goals kept coming as PSG took a 4-3 lead when Mbappe struck from the penalty spot in the 60th minute. The supporters certainly got their money's worth; however, they were upset when Ronaldo and Messi were substituted in the 62nd minute.

Hugo Ekitike came on for Messi and smashed home the Parisans' fifth in the 78th minute with a fine finish. Anderson Talisca struck late in the 90+4th minute to close out a memorable friendly.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the potential final chapter in the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry:

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 📸 - Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo during what could be their final game against each other. 📸 - Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo during what could be their final game against each other. https://t.co/m4SRkbYM7G

. @lytol12 @UTDTrey MESSI SCORED A GOAL IN SAUDI ARABIA BEFORE RONALDO HE ACTUALLY OWNS HIM IN EVERY SINGLE POSSIBLE WAY @UTDTrey MESSI SCORED A GOAL IN SAUDI ARABIA BEFORE RONALDO HE ACTUALLY OWNS HIM IN EVERY SINGLE POSSIBLE WAY 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

prateek @prateekr9_ Messi letting Ronaldo try his World Cup medal in the tunnel tonight:

Messi letting Ronaldo try his World Cup medal in the tunnel tonight:https://t.co/XShixhP4y6

Troll Football @Troll_Fotballl Messi just ended this fugazi goat debate in 2 minutes Messi just ended this fugazi goat debate in 2 minutes😭😭

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker Both Messi and Ronaldo have scored. Of course they have. Both Messi and Ronaldo have scored. Of course they have.

Alejandro @Sir_Alejandro21 Is this a friendly or a UCL semi final Is this a friendly or a UCL semi final

OGi 🐐 @PSGOgi Bernat is CHEEKS Who gets a red card in a friendly dawgBernat is CHEEKS Who gets a red card in a friendly dawg 😭😭😭😭 Bernat is CHEEKS

Ivan 🇦🇷🇬🇭🧍🏿 @Mrbelgium1 The referee is trying everything possible for Ronaldo and his Al Nassr team to win. He just red carded Juan Bernat The referee is trying everything possible for Ronaldo and his Al Nassr team to win. He just red carded Juan Bernat 😂😂😂😂😂😂

GHs0.70 @70Pesewas Ronaldo is madddddddddddd!!!!!!! What a player!! Ronaldo is madddddddddddd!!!!!!! What a player!!😭😭

Trey @UTDTrey CRISTIANO RONALDO IS OWNING MESSI THE GREATEST EVERRRR AHHHHH CRISTIANO RONALDO IS OWNING MESSI THE GREATEST EVERRRR AHHHHH

AB @AbsoluteBruno CRISTIANO RONALDO IS OWNING MESSI IN THE FINAL SHOWDOWN MY GOATTTT CRISTIANO RONALDO IS OWNING MESSI IN THE FINAL SHOWDOWN MY GOATTTT https://t.co/M3rKWRm5hB

Speed⭐️ @ishowspeedsui ronaldo is the real goat he’s proving himself now ronaldo is the real goat he’s proving himself now

Talha 🇵🇰 @KhTalha70

What a show put by these #PSGRiyadhSeasonTeam Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe goes on the benchWhat a show put by these #GOATS𓃵 Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe goes on the benchWhat a show put by these #GOATS𓃵 #PSGRiyadhSeasonTeam

ᵗᵃpjʳ @panicjizz ‍ seeing ronaldo vs messi again is enough to make a grown ass man cry seeing ronaldo vs messi again is enough to make a grown ass man cry 😮‍💨😭

𝐏𝐒𝐆𝐈𝐍𝐓 @PSGINT_ Marceloa Gallardo thanking Messi for Winning Argentina the WC Marceloa Gallardo thanking Messi for Winning Argentina the WC https://t.co/nqryHY7Y4K

SPORTbible @sportbible Messi and Ronaldo realised they were playing each other for the final time and decided to make it the GOAT game Messi and Ronaldo realised they were playing each other for the final time and decided to make it the GOAT game 😂🐐

Janty @CFC_Janty “Ronaldo scored a penalty “ You’re forgetting how Messi won that rigged World Cup “Ronaldo scored a penalty “ You’re forgetting how Messi won that rigged World Cup 😭😭😭

Connor @ConMac Psg vs Saudi All stars mental game Psg vs Saudi All stars mental game 😅

TS🍇🇧🇷 @TrujistaSancho Messi Neymar Mbappe and Ronaldo all put on a show today and the game massively exceeded my expectations very impressed all round fr Messi Neymar Mbappe and Ronaldo all put on a show today and the game massively exceeded my expectations very impressed all round fr

Barstool Football @StoolFootball PSG’s YouTube livestream lost 350k viewers in 10 seconds after Messi & Ronaldo were subbed off! 🤯 PSG’s YouTube livestream lost 350k viewers in 10 seconds after Messi & Ronaldo were subbed off! 🤯 https://t.co/sRdEiMfzgE

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke fondly of Lionel Messi in an interview before the FIFA World Cup

The Portuguese icon had fond words for his longtime rival.

Ronaldo spoke of his respect for the Parisian attacker before the World Cup. He told TalkTV:

"He is an amazing player. Magic. Top. As a person, we share the stage 16 years. Imagine 16 years. So, I have great relationship with him."

The Al Nassr forward endured a FIFA World Cup to forget as Portugal were eliminated in the quarterfinals by Morocco. He scored just one goal in five games during the tournament in Qatar.

Meanwhile, his rival enjoyed a memorable campaign in the Middle East. He led Argentina to the trophy for the first time in his career. The PSG attacker scored seven goals and provided three assists. He was awarded the Golden Ball for his showing.

However, fans were somewhat disappointed not to see Portugal and Argentina meet, so the iconic pair could face off in a monumental final.

