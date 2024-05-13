“Enrique disrespected him coz he is Madridista” - Fans slam Luis Enrique for ‘unprofessional act’ towards Keylor Navas in final PSG home game

Luis Enrique has been heavily criticized by fans on social media for 'disrespecting' Keylor Navas in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s 3-1 loss to Toulouse yesterday (May 12). The veteran goalkeeper is leaving the Parisians when the season concludes but didn't play their last home game of the 2023-24 campaign.

Keylor Navas, 37, is set to leave the Parc des Princes as a free agent when his contract expires on June 30. The Costa Rican has been with the Ligue 1 giants since September 2019, making 113 appearances and winning three Ligue 1 titles.

However, Enrique didn't give the former Real Madrid shot-stopper the send-off fans feel he deserved. He was left on the bench in the defeat against Toulouse with third-choice Spanish goalkeeper Arnau Tenas playing instead.

Kylian Mbappe made a final Parc des Princes appearance before his exit. The French superstar announced he's leaving once his contract expires and is heavily expected to be joining Madrid.

Enrique admitted he hadn't realized it would have been Keylor Navas' final appearance at PSG's home stadium. He said after the game (via Football Talk):

"(Kylian Mbappe is) a legend of the club despite his youth. I wish him the best of luck in his career. Keylor Navas? I didn’t know it was his last match at Parc des Princes.”

Fans have hit out at Enrique with one suggesting the Spanish coach's decision was due to his past connection to Barcelona:

"Damn what a disrespect to a 3 times UCL winner... Enrique disrespected him coz he knows he is Madridista."

Another fan dubbed his actions as unprofessional:

"The most unprofessional act from a mediocre manager."

More fans weighed in on Enrique's apparent slip-up over the PSG goalkeeper. One fan accused the Spaniard of bias:

"This is why I don't like Enrique. He has a nasty attitude and bias nature."

Another fan was perplexed:

"He didn't know it as a coach? You joking?"

One fan thinks Enrique is bitter over the history Navas made at the Santiago Bernabeu:

"Luis Enrique still sour because Navas owned Europe for three years in a row with Real Madrid.Same story as when he didn’t nominate any RM player to spanish national team for the first time in its history and then went on to lose hard with his Pedri and Gavi."

Another fan shared those sentiments:

"I dislike Enrique very much. All he does is spite players and tell lies."

One fan called him:

"Enrique is a literal clown."

Another fan was equally as scathing:

"Enrique is full of hate. Guy is soo selfish!!"

Keylor Navas penned a farewell message to PSG fans as he prepares to leave Parc des Princes

Keylor Navas said it was an honor to represent PSG.

Keylor Navas posted a heartfelt message to PSG fans reflecting on his five years with the Ligue 1 giants. The Costa Rican hinted at how important he views the Parc des Princes with an Instagram post:

"Every second spent at Princes Park was wonderful. Thank God, I have always felt their love and encouragement. It was an honor to defend this stud in this incredible stadium. I still have some goals to accomplish, but I didn't want to miss the opportunity to say goodbye to what used to be my home."

Navas found game time hard to come by in his final season at PSG, appearing five times and keeping one clean sheet. He was a mainstay in the Parisians' side before Gianluigi Donnarumma's arrival in July 2021.

He'll leave having won six major trophies with the capital club. He ranks joint-seventh for the most clean sheets in the club's history (51) and won the Ligue 1 Goalkeeper of the Year award in 2021.